Two Day Project Management for Banks & Financial Organisations Training Course: June 5th-6th, 2018 - London, United Kingdom

This is a highly practical 2 day course designed to help delegates appreciate how Project Management in Banks and Financial Institutions uniquely differs from other typical' non-Banking projects. The trainer will share his substantial practical experience in implementing such varied complex regulatory and operational projects especially within Investment Banking and Wealth Management.

The programme will look at business drivers, planning, budgeting through to implementation including Governance and Controls. The trainer will include many real life case studies addressing challenges faced in implementing some of the current regulatory frameworks including Anti-Money Laundering (AML/KYC) Legislation, FCA Transaction Reporting (MiFID) Client Money (CASS)); EEC Directives & Regulations (MiFIR, EMIR, Basel III Intraday Liquidity Reporting, LIBOR) and Operational and Market Risks including Algorithmic Trading, Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR and Derivatives Pricing Models etc.

There will be an exam at the end of the course to help participants consolidate knowledge. Participants will receive course certificates on completion.



What Will You Learn



By the end of this course you will:

Learn about best project management methodologies used within financial sector

Plan, prepare and effectively implement a project in your organisation

Clearly define objectives and asses risks

Set up implementation phases

Assign roles and responsibilities in order to optimise the use of resources

Plan and control the budget

Manage changes and trouble shooting

Monitor quality

Assess project implementation

Case studies ranging from regulation, operation to trading

Theory will be underpinned with hands on practical exercises; delegates working in teams

Main Topics Covered During This Training

Defining project scope

Principles of project management

Roles and responsibilities

Project budgeting

Managing risk involved

Planning phases

Tracking, controlling and reporting

Change management

Quality management

Finalising a project

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



Session 1 Introduction

Session 2 Project management in banks & financial institutions

Session 3 Introduction Regulatory Project: Case Study 1: MiFID Transaction Reporting

Session 4 Introduction Front Office Trading Project: Case Study 2: Algorithmic Trading

Day 2



Session 5 Introduction Front Office Trading Project: Case Study 3: Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR and Derivatives Pricing Models etc

Session 6 Introduction Operational Project: Case Study 4: Financial Product Launch

Session 7 Introduction Operational Project: Case Study 5: LIBOR

Session 8 Recap, Questions and Answers, Test



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kq5g6x/two_day_project?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-project-management-for-banks--financial-organisations-training-course-june-5th-6th-2018---london-united-kingdom-300636442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

