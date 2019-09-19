Two Day Seminar: Complete 1099, TIN Matching, B-Notice, FATCA and Non-Resident Alien 1042-S Compliance Update - San Francisco, CA, United States - November 18-19, 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Complete 1099, TIN Matching, B-Notice, FATCA and Non-Resident Alien 1042-S Compliance Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will focus on addressing these issues and many more compliance and regulatory issues pertaining to IRS forms 1099 and 1042-S. It will also address compliance with Title 26, CFR 1402(b) & (c), employee v. independent contractor distinction, and 1441 (withholding of tax on nonresident aliens and foreign corporations) mandates.

The average cost of a Notice of Proposed Penalty is estimated at US $150,000 including the penalty itself and the added costs for consultants, personnel, remediation of legacy records, etc. Compliance is far less expensive than the alternative.

Are you in compliance with the regulations surrounding data collection, backup withholding and information reporting?

How do you determine whether you can accept a W-9 from someone or if you must request a W-8 instead?

What if you send them a 1099 when you should have sent them a Form 1042-S?

How will you deal with an IRS demand for the backup withholding you failed to deduct from a Nonresident Alien's (NRA's) payments?

In this two day workshop, participants will learn how to identify independent contractors and non-resident aliens. We will analyze case studies to:

Ensure you fully understand the most efficient process

Communicate effectively with the payee to obtain correct and properly executed Form W-8 or W-9 from the payee

Determine whether and how much must be subjected to backup withholding

Confirm whether the name and tax ID of the payee match the IRS databases

Expedite the handling of your B-Notices

Fight a notice of proposed penalty

In addition, attendees will learn the best method to process 1099 and 1042-S reporting to both your payees and the IRS using best practices.



Due to the enactment of the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), the course will address issues related to the use of forms W-9 and W-8 to comply with both Chapters 3 and 4 of the internal revenue code.



Through case study analysis, the presenter will illustrate best practices to maximize the performance of your current system. Additionally, case studies will also explore how your management practices can be improved to help ensure complete regulatory compliance.

Learning Objectives:



On completing this course, participants will:

Be well versed in the information reporting process

Understand the importance of obtaining forms W-9 or W-8 on all payees

Be able to reduce the amount of time and resources necessary to handle the company's information reporting mandate

Be able to minimize the risk and effort involved in performing backup withholding

Improve the accuracy of their regulatory reporting process

Enhance the relationship between the company and clients/vendors, etc.

Be able to help reduce the company's potential exposure to penalties for noncompliance with information reporting and withholding regulations

Have a clear action plan for implementing best practices for compliance

Who Should Attend:



Individuals with regulatory or quality management systems responsibilities for making general improvements in their organization's performance specifically related to regulatory compliance will find this course a must attend.



This includes the following professionals:

Regulatory professionals

Information reporting officers

Certified payroll professionals

Compliance professionals

Tax professionals

Finance officers

CFOs

Controllers

Bank officers

Accounting managers

Accounts payable managers

Document control specialists

Human resources professionals

Record retention specialists

Legal Professionals

IT managers

Risk managers

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6sgxm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

