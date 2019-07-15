Two Day Seminar: Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination - London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format - mixing knowledge with a solid practical approach - so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.
Over two days, this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not, people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.
Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. The course will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
Benefits of attending:
- Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice
- Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically
- Be up to date with this fast-changing area of the law
- Raise your profile within your organisation
- Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict
- Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law
- Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind the successful execution of some of your key practices
Who Should Attend:
All HR advisors and specialists from business partners to HR directors will find this a highly useful two days, including:
- HR managers and directors
- HR business partners
- HR specialists
- HR controllers
- HR advisors
- HR officers and other HR professionals This course is also applicable to line managers.
Agenda:
Module 1 - When employment begins
Equality Act 2010
Data Protection Act 1998
Safe interviewing
Employment status issues
Contracts of employment: part-time, fixed-term, zero hours, etc
Module 2 - Discrimination and equality
Discrimination
The protected characteristics
Types of discrimination
Reasonable adjustments relating to disability
Harassment
Bullying
Equal pay
Gender pay gap
Module - 3 Managing change
Reorganisation within your company
Changing terms and conditions
Module 4 - Employee complaints
Grievances - what the law requires
Grievances - The ACAS code and procedural issues
The right to be accompanied
Investigations
Appeals
Understanding whistleblowing - the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998
Module 5 - Capability
Capability - what the law requires
Capability - The ACAS code and procedural issues
Capability - lessons to learn from case law
Performance improvement plans
Appeals
Gross negligence
Module - 6 Conduct
Disciplinary - what the law requires
Disciplinary - The ACAS code
Progressive v gross misconduct
Disciplinary - lessons to learn from case law
Suspension
Investigations
Appeals
Module 7 - Ill health
Absence management
Short-term and persistent absence
Long-term absence
Disability-related absence
The sickie'
Return to work procedures
Rehabilitation
Occupational health
Access to medical reports
The fit note
Ill health dismissal
Module 8 - Family-friendly issues
Maternity
Paternity
Parental
Shared parental
Anti-natal
Dependant
Flexible working
Working time issues
Module 9 - When employment ends
The five potentially fair reasons to dismiss set out in the Employment Rights Act 1996
Managing fair dismissal both procedurally and substantively
Settlement agreements - what to say
Avoiding undue pressure
Settlement agreements - the documentation
Module 10 - Redundancy
The situations that may give rise to a redundancy
Lay-off and short-time working
Process
Selection
Consultation - individual and collective
Notification to the Secretary of State
Statutory redundancy pay and/or enhancements
Alternative employment
Time off
Automatically unfair redundancy
Module 11 - TUPE
When does TUPE apply - identifying a relevant transfer'
What are the employee protections enshrined in the legislation
Identifying relevant employees
What transfers?
Pre-transfer dismissals
Post-transfer dismissals
Harmonisation
Employee liability information obligations
Information and consultation of appropriate representatives
Effect of the employee objecting
Module 12 - Employment Tribunal
What to do when ACAS call
ET1 and ET3
Preparation
Bundles
The hearing
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9mbto
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article