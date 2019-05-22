Two day Seminar: FDA Scrutiny of Promotion and Advertising Practices - Baltimore, United States - June 27-28, 2019

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FDA Scrutiny of Promotion and Advertising Practices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you go "off label" with advertising and promotion, FDA's hammer can hit hard and seemingly out of the blue. Advertising and promotion for devices is weak and lacks legal clarity. For drugs, the regulations are prescriptive and guidance documents clamp down on nuances. Marketing and regulatory affairs departments must collaborate to avoid the hammer and penalties of FDA. The roadblock, however is that marketing managers and regulatory affairs managers rarely reach common ground and are loathe to even consult with each other.

FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has never issued a comprehensive guidance on advertising and promotion. You are on your own. In contrast, FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) uses long-standing regulations and a growing number of guidance documents in its regulatory approach. Policing social media has become a new regulatory responsibility and FDA is still trying to figure out how to deal with it. Bottom line, do you know when you fail to meet FDA's requirements or are you guessing? Can you afford to guess? The cost to your business and the confusion left in your customers' mind becomes an unwelcome nightmare.

In this seminar, you will learn how to navigate FDA's numerous legal options and how to interpret them based on basic legal principles. Applying new guidance documents becomes a new test of the FDA's legal boundaries and enforcement options. The agency is now conducting clinical studies and applies the principles of cognitive psychology to aid in its determination of what a message really conveys. This academic discipline may or may not get to the root of what consumers take away as the message.

Congress and the new FDA Commissioner seem more sympathetic to expanding access to medical treatment before all the conclusive evidence for safety and effectiveness is evaluated by the FDA. Valid off-label information may take the lead in that direction.

This conference will provide insight on how to manage your marketing activity and gauge what regulatory risks your business is willing to accept. You will learn how corporate management requires cooperation between marketing, regulatory affairs, legal counsel, manufacturing, engineering and finance departments. Operating in a stovepipe environment will not work. You need to understand that a weak link in any department leaves the entire corporation vulnerable to FDA enforcement. Most importantly, you will understand the boundaries that FDA uses and how easy it is to cross them. With information from this course, you can step back and rationally evaluate your firm's regulatory profile for advertising and promotion practices.

Learning Objective:

Learn how FDA faces constitutional constraints on enforcement decisions

Learn about intersecting federal requirements by the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Learn how the FDA interprets advertising and promotion in principle and in fact

Understand ways that a firm violates FDA requirements

Evaluate advertising and promotional material based on interactive group hypotheticals

See how sales and marketing departments play a central role, for better or worse

Learn how the federal government holds executive management responsible for missteps in promotion and advertising practices.

Who Should Attend:



Sales and Marketing executives and managers

Regulatory Managers

In-house Legal Counsel and Contract Specialists

3rd party consultants

Venture Capitalists

Investors

Business Acquisition Executives

Owners of New or Developing Firms

Own label distributors

International Trade Managers

Product specification developers

Agenda:



Day 1 Schedule

8:30 AM - 9:00 AM: Registration



Lecture 1: FDA legal authority - 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

FDA application of the FD&C Act and implementing regulations

FTC / mass media

SEC/False statements

DOJ / False Claims

Enforcement authority and options

Cognitive psychology vs. psychoanalytic motivation



Lecture 2: Promotion and Advertising: scope of labeling - 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Definitions for "label" and "labeling"

Hard copy and electronic

Testimonials

Blogs

Sales force

What is "off-label?"

Practice of Medicine exemption

Drugs authority

Devices

Dietary supplements

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Lunch



Lecture 3: Supreme Court / commercial free speech - 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Constitutional protection and case law

Amarin Case : off-label, but true

: off-label, but true Safe harbor

Policy

FDA organizational responsibility

FDA Guidance

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM Break



Fair and balanced disclosure - 2:45 PM - 4:30 PM

Social media

Direct to Consumer Advertising

Hypothetical Workshop

Day 2 Schedule



Lecture 1 - 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Direct to consumer advertising vectors

Federal Trade Commission interest (economic vs. safety)

Context and format of messaging

Script versus message

Target population

Aspirations

Emotional factors

Lecture 2: False and misleading information - 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Statutory basis (21 U.S.C. 352(a))

New use

Comparative claims

Claims for safety and effectiveness

Sales for solicitation

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Lunch



Lecture 3 - 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Off label use - practices and policy

FDA Warning Letters

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM Break



Lecture 4 - 2:45 PM - 4:30 PM

Practice of medicine exemption

Custom Device promotion

(Group Hypothetical)

Corporate management responsibility

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xniqt

