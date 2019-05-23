Two-Day Seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession: Formal Requirements of the European Patent System (London, United Kingdom - November 28-29, 2019)

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 23, 2019, 08:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This two-day seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession on how to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO. Providing an introduction to the European patent system and how to proceed with an European patent application an much more.

Who Should Attend:

  • Administrative and patent formalities staff
  • Office managers in industrial patent departments
  • Administrators in private practice
  • Those needing a good understanding of the formal requirements of the European Patent system

Agenda:

Day One

Introduction to the European patent system

  • History and development
  • Organisation of the European Patent Office
  • Departmental responsibilities

The European patent application

  • Documents needed on filing
  • Accordance of a date of filing
  • Formalities examination
  • Missing parts of the description and missing drawings
  • Case management

Practical exercise: Divisional application

Electronic filing

  • Case management system
  • Web-form filing

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

  • Search report and search opinion
  • Response to the search opinion
  • Publication of the application

Fees

  • Modes of payment
  • Reductions
  • Refunds

Practical exercise: Divisional application

Day Two

Time limits - notification

  • Calculation
  • Extensions
  • Notification

Loss of rights - remedies

  • Further processing
  • Re-establishment of rights
  • Transfer of rights

Practical exercise: Time limits

Substantive examination - examining division

  • Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent
  • Refusal of the application
  • Withdrawal of the application
  • Deemed to be withdrawn
  • Accelerated examination

Post-grant proceedings

  • Opposition
  • Limitation
  • Appeal

Overview of PCT

  • Overview of the international phase
  • Entry in the regional phase

Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

  • EPO Form 1200
  • Payment of fees
  • Supplementary European search
  • Substantive examination

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mq5ap7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle...

United States Patent Practice Seminar: What European Patent...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Two-Day Seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession: Formal Requirements of the European Patent System (London, United Kingdom - November 28-29, 2019)

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 23, 2019, 08:45 ET