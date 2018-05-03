Two Day Seminar: Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements - London, United Kingdom - September 17th-18th, 2018

Understanding the detailed law of damages and liabilities for the purposes of negotiating and drafting international contracts governed by English Law

Reduce your exposure to risk and liability in your contracts in two essential days

Why you should attend this seminar:

Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood.

AUnaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract

Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems

This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.



As a result of attending you will be able to:

Identify the potential risks presented by international commercial agreements

Understand what is recoverable and why

Be able to effectively address the exclusions and limitations of liability

Familiarise yourself with the remedies available, and the most advantageous situation and context in which to tactically apply them

Master the impact of time limits, Force Majeure and the burden of proof

Grasp the quantum of damages under Common and Civil Law

Comparative workshop sessions



A special feature of this programme is the comparative workshops sessions led by internationally qualified facilitators where specific clauses will be examined through their different interpretations in varied jurisdictions.



This course qualifies for the following CPD programmes:

CPD certificate of attendence: 11.00 hours

Who Should Attend:



Lawyers working in business, government and private practice

All those working in a legal context but not necessarily having law as their underlying professional qualification, including contract managers, commercial managers and directors

