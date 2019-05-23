Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East - Understand the Economic and Cultural Background (London, United Kingdom - June 17th-18th, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide you with an essential overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East. This two day course will focus on practical aspects to assist with registration in the region. The course will include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with other delegates.

Why You Should Attend

  • Gain an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East
  • Understand the Economic and cultural background to the Markets
  • Clarify procedures for Company and Product Registration
  • Discuss Harmonisation and recent developments in the region
    • Centralised registration in the Gulf (GCC-DR), Middle East Regulatory Conference (MERC)
    • MERC follow-up activities
    • Industry regulatory groups and activities
  • Opportunities to meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues

Who Should Attend:

  • Anyone involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East
  • Anyone new to the region
  • Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

Agenda:

Economic overview of the Middle East

  • Population and GDP per capita
  • Unemployment rate
  • GDP real growth rate
  • Inflation rate
  • Healthcare spend per capita

The pharmaceutical regulatory environment in the Middle East - individual presentations will be given on the following regions:

  • Bahrain
  • Egypt
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Oman
  • Palestine
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Sudan
  • UAE
  • Yemen
  • Syria
  • Jordan

Each regional presentation will cover:

  • Markets and culture
  • Healthcare
  • Business culture
  • Regulatory environment and characteristics
  • General regulatory requirements
  • Company and product registration
  • Variations and renewals
  • Regulatory summary
  • Practical advice on registration in each region

Harmonisation and Recent Developments

  • Centralised registration in the Gulf
    • Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registration (GCC-DR)
    • SGH Tender
  • Middle East Regulatory Conference (MERC)
  • MERC follow up activities
  • Industry regulatory groups and activities
  • Local trade associations

Final Discussion and Objectives Review

