Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East - Understand the Economic and Cultural Background (London, United Kingdom - June 17th-18th, 2019)
May 23, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will provide you with an essential overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East. This two day course will focus on practical aspects to assist with registration in the region. The course will include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with other delegates.
Why You Should Attend
- Gain an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East
- Understand the Economic and cultural background to the Markets
- Clarify procedures for Company and Product Registration
- Discuss Harmonisation and recent developments in the region
- Centralised registration in the Gulf (GCC-DR), Middle East Regulatory Conference (MERC)
- MERC follow-up activities
- Industry regulatory groups and activities
- Opportunities to meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues
Who Should Attend:
- Anyone involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East
- Anyone new to the region
- Anyone interested in an update of recent developments
Agenda:
Economic overview of the Middle East
- Population and GDP per capita
- Unemployment rate
- GDP real growth rate
- Inflation rate
- Healthcare spend per capita
The pharmaceutical regulatory environment in the Middle East - individual presentations will be given on the following regions:
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Sudan
- UAE
- Yemen
- Syria
- Jordan
Each regional presentation will cover:
- Markets and culture
- Healthcare
- Business culture
- Regulatory environment and characteristics
- General regulatory requirements
- Company and product registration
- Variations and renewals
- Regulatory summary
- Practical advice on registration in each region
Harmonisation and Recent Developments
- Centralised registration in the Gulf
- Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registration (GCC-DR)
- SGH Tender
- Middle East Regulatory Conference (MERC)
- MERC follow up activities
- Industry regulatory groups and activities
- Local trade associations
Final Discussion and Objectives Review
