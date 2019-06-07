Two Day UK Seminar: Key Guidance and Interpretation of New Medical Device Regulations - London, United Kingdom - September 24th-25th, 2019

DUBLIN, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Medical Device Regulation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Managing the transition to the new regulation: this is a seminar you cannot afford to miss as you put in place your strategies for the new environment.

The New Medical Device Regulation (MDR) brings about a period of great change, uncertainty and opportunity within the medical technology and diagnostics sectors. This seminar will help you embrace these changes and operate successfully in the new environment in Europe. It will cover in depth the new regulations and their implementation by the Member States and Notified Bodies. You will get to hear the latest thoughts on clinical development, safety monitoring and the implications of Brexit.

Why you should attend

This seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes to the regulation and will be of value to all those who are involved in placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an essential overview of the new medical device regulation and its impact on the industry and working practices.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from the following departments:

Regulatory affairs

Clinical studies

Vigilance

PMS

Quality systems

Technical support and business development.

Agenda:



Programme Day One

Introduction and background to the new regulation

Medical Device Co-ordination Group - Dr David Jefferys

Key preparation for successful implementation

Where, what, how?

A road map for the new regulation

EUDAMED database - maximising the potential

Implications of Brexit - Oliver Bisazza

Notified Bodies: how the changes will impact NBs and manufacturers - including the new rules for IVD conformity assessment

Accreditation and designation of NBs

How to register with NBs

Conformity assessment applications - Theresa Jeary

Clinical investigations - what is required?

Greater protection for patients participating in clinical investigations

Products to have an acceptable benefit to risk ratio

Product safety and performance

Changes in data requirements

Restrictions by individual member states - Janette Benaddi

Programme Day Two



Increased vigilance and post-market surveillance - how to comply

Post-market surveillance systems appropriate for your device and risk classification

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs)

Manufacturers' response times to serious public health threats and deaths caused by devices - Dr David Jefferys

IVDs and companion diagnostics

Implications and timelines

New IVD conformity assessment rules

Theresa Jeary

Other essential considerations

Authorised representatives - increased responsibilities and requirements

Single registration numbers for all economic operators

New categories

Single-use devices - reprocessing?

Unique device identification

Safety and clinical performance summaries

Strategies to address the new requirements - Dr David Jefferys

Panel discussion and key take-home messages

Speakers:



David Jefferys

Senior Vice President

Eisai



Janette Benaddi

Director of Clinical & Consulting Europe

NAMSA



Theresa Jeary

Technical Manager for Medical Devices

Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA)



Oliver Bisazza

Director

MedTech Europe



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp3p2k

