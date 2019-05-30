Two Day UK Seminar: Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements (London, United Kingdom - November 5-6, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities, public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and cross-border expansion.

Newly updated programme

Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.



This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Who Should Attend:



In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Private practice lawyers

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements

Agenda:



Day one

Competition law - introduction

Goals of competition policy



Role of the institutions and the Member States



Individual remedies



Standard of proof



Article 101 TFEU - anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices



Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists



Effect on trade between Member States



Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition



Impact of the de Minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)



Article 101(3) TFEU - exemption

Competition law - technology related block exemptions

Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)



Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (2014)



Block exemption governing R&D

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreement



Materials transfer agreement



Memorandum of Understanding



Option agreements

Technology transfer agreements

Set-up



Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor



Key concerns reviewed



Term



Assignment - IP



Liability, disclaimers and indemnities



Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology



Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

Day two

International contract disputes

Jurisdiction



Jurisdiction rules under EU law



Jurisdiction agreements and their status



Choice of law rules



Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Overview



Features of the key mechanisms



Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms



Arbitration



Why arbitrate?



Disadvantages of arbitrating



Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration?



Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements



Seat of arbitration



Evidential rules of the arbitration



Preliminary relief



Confidentiality

R&D agreements

Key concerns reviewed

Ownership and right to use

Practical Workshop

Review of a technology licence

Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques



Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

Negotiation of a technology licence

Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms inter alia

Grant



Fees and royalties



Rights to improvements



Rights to new products and grant-back clauses



IP and confidentiality

