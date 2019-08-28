Two Day Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight Seminar: Kansas City, United States - September 26-27, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is responsible for the approval of veterinary drug products intended for both family pets and food-producing animals.



However, FDA does not regulate all products intended for animal use. Jurisdiction over animal products including licensed biologics such as vaccines is shared with a number of other federal agencies.



For example, animal vaccines, animal disease diagnostic devices and some animal biologics are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service or APHIS; and products such as flea and tick collars are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.



This seminar on veterinary medicine regulations will provide attendees with an understanding of FDA's veterinary drug approval process.



This two day interactive course will cover:

Premarket approval process

Various sections of a New Animal Drug Application

Strategies for navigating the FDA approval process

Learning Objectives:



Upon completing this course on veterinary medicine regulations participants will:

Understand how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates veterinary drug product.

Understand how FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine is organized.

Discuss the process by which veterinary drug products are reviewed and approved.

Learn how to open an INAD File and request fee waivers.

Obtain a working knowledge of various sections included within an NADA.

Develop a deep understanding of what is needed to substantiate product characterization, target safety and effectiveness.

Gain general understanding of FDA's rules governing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC).

Understand the various components of an animal field study to support product approval.

Discuss the difference between FDA's various user fees and fee waivers.

Identify the elements of an FDA compliant label.

Develop a corporate compliance strategy covering labeling, marketing and advertising.

Explore problem solving methods to mitigate regulatory enforcement risks.

Explain how jurisdiction is split between various Federal agencies in a certain cases.

Learn how animal feed, veterinary devices, OTC drug products and nutritional supplement are regulated in the U.S.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for people tasked with developing and maintaining an animal health company's product portfolio and responsible for overseeing a company's regulatory strategies. This includes individuals responsible for overseeing regulatory affairs, developing veterinary drug products, evaluating new technologies or applications, and those tasked with ensuring corporate compliance.



Among others, this includes:

Personnel new to the Animal Health Industry

CRO professionals

Entrepreneurs looking to add value to their products

Regulatory professionals

Compliance professionals

U.S. Agents of Foreign Corporations

Document control specialists

Record retention specialists

Legal Professionals

Financial Advisors and Institutional Investors

Consultants, Inspectors and cGxP Experts

Agenda:



Day 1



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



09.00 AM: Session Start



Introduction to Veterinary Drug Approval process

FDA's jurisdiction and Centers relevant to Animal Health

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM)

Specifics of CVM

Intro to the FD&CA, AMDUCA, ADAA, FDAMA, MUMS, and guidance documents(GFI)

Overview of FDCA and regulations

Drugs versus Biologics

Introduction to FDA Guidance for Industry (GFI) and other online resources

Overview of Veterinary Drug Development (NADA Pioneer Drugs)

Discovery/Acquisition

Preliminary Patent Protection Concerns

Submissions

Open INAD File

Sponsor information

Responsible Official

Product description

Target species and proposed indication

Early Information

Phased review

NADA (8 sections)

5 Major Technical Sections

Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC)

Safety (target animal safety study)

Effectiveness (clinical field study)

Human Food Safety (human food safety studies for food-producing animals)

Environmental Impact (EA/CE)

3 Minor Technical Sections

Label

Freedom of Information summary (FOI)

All Other Information (AOI)

Administrative NADA

Brief Description of cGxP (GMP, GLP, & GCP)

Approval Process: Chemistry, Manufacturing Controls, Environmental Impact & Managing Clinical Trials

CMC

API: name, structure, properties

API manufacturing

Clinical Trial material

Final Formulation

VMF/DMF

Target Animal Safety

Content and format

Final Study Reports

Monitoring and Reporting Adverse Drug Events

Human Food Safety

Analysis of Drug Residues

Toxicology

Residue Chemistry

Microbial Food Safety

Regulatory Method Relied Upon by Sponsor

Effectiveness

Dosage Characterization

Substantial evidence (e.g. dose confirmation and clinical field studies)

All other information related to effectiveness

Proposed effectiveness-related labeling

Effectiveness Guidance Documents

Laboratory studies can be used to provide effectiveness data

The 7 Major Phases of Animal Field Studies

Planning

Study Initiation

In-life Activities

Site close-out

Data management

Biostatistical analysis

Report writing and preparing raw data files

Data collection and study documentation

Environmental Impact

Categorical Exclusions

Environmental Assessments (EA)

Common EA Components

Environmental Impact Statements (EIS)

Labeling 21 CFR requirements

FOI

AOI

Day 2



Overview of Generic Animal Drugs (JINAD)

Submissions

ANADA sections

CMC

Bioequivalence (Safety & Efficacy)

Human Food Safety

All others

Minor Use Minor Species (MUMS)

Designation

Indexing

Animal Drug User Fees and Related Fee Waivers

Veterinary Drug User Fees and Fee Reductions and Waivers

Animal Drug User Fee Act (ADUFA) - Applies to Innovators Only

Animal Generic Drug User Fee Act (AGDUFA) - Applies to Generic Manufacturers

Types of User Fees

Animal Drug Application and Supplement Fee

Animal Drug Product Fee

Animal Drug Establishment Fee

Animal Drug Sponsor Fee

Types of Fee Waivers and Reductions

Procedures, Timing and FDA Evaluation of Waivers or Reductions

Introduction to FDA's Regulation of Veterinary Feed, OTC Drugs, Supplements and Medical Devices

Animal Feed

GRAS - 21 CFR 582

Feed Labeling

AAFCO

Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD)

Veterinary OTC Drugs and Nutritional Supplements

Regulatory Agencies

CVM Compliance Policy - CPG 690.150 & CPG 690.100

Veterinary Medical Devices CPG 655.100

USDA (CVB, APHIS, FSIS) & EPA

USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Virus Serum Toxin Act

Animal vaccines

Animal biologics

Animal disease diagnostic devices

EPA

Flea & Tick Products

Insect Repellants such as Equine Fly Sprays

State Registrations

Non-Approval-Related Considerations

Extra-Label Drug Use

Compounding

Noncompliance and Enforcement

FDA Enforcement Authority over Development, Manufacture, Marketing, and Distribution

FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA): Responsible for field activities, imports, inspections, and enforcement policy

Local, State, and Tribal governments

CVM's Office of Surveillance and Compliance

Types of Enforcement Actions

Pharmacovigilance

Post-approval submissions

CMC

Safety

Efficacy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quclqp





