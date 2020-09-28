Two Deals Are Better Than One - Maner Builders Supply Sells Its Business Operations and Real Estate in Two Separate Transactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maner Builders Supply, a multifaceted building products dealer with locations in Augusta, GA, and Aiken and Charleston, S.C., has closed two separate but simultaneous sales transactions. In addition to the sale of its business operations to US LBM, a national leader of specialty building products in the US., Maner also sold its real estate to STORE Capital, a real estate investment trust, in a sale-leaseback transaction. Following the transaction, US LBM will lease the real estate as a tenant of STORE Capital. Heritage Capital Group, a mergers & acquisition firm with offices in Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA acted as exclusive financial advisor to Maner in both transactions. Don Wiggins, President of Heritage commented, "These transactions were a true value add for all parties. The owners of Maner were able to exit their business at very favorable terms, and US LBM acquired a highly competitive company that will be synergistic with its operations. At the same time, the owners sold the real estate to STORE Capital, who in turn gained a long-term quality tenant. By selling the business operations separate from the real estate, the owners got a substantially better financial outcome. The net result was that two deals are better than one."

Maner Builders Supply Co. has been acquired by US LBM. All locations of Maner Builders Supply Co. have been acquired in a sale-leaseback by STORE Capital.

Further details of the Maner transactions are available here. Transactions in this sector are typically based on EBITDA multiples of 5–8x, depending on size, profitability, acquisition synergies and various other factors. Attractive acquisitions in this industry are usually companies in growing housing markets with multiple locations, diverse products and service offerings, and strong management teams.

Recent challenges related to COVID-19 have caused some industry participants to halt or slow down their growth plans to assess risks and preserve cash. However, opportunities still exist for M&A activity as the industry remains highly fragmented and expectations are that the COVID-19 crisis will eventually abate.

Overall economic trends for the building materials industry have been positive in recent years, driven by persistently low interest rates, stable employment and growing household incomes, all of which have contributed to strong demand for home ownership in the US, especially in the Southeast where population growth has been strong.

Heritage Capital Group is a merger & acquisition advisory firm with offices in Florida and Georgia. It provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services.

