Two Denver-Area Companies, Pivot Energy and CoorsTek, Receive Approval to Build an Off-Site Net Metering Solar Project in Weld County

The 10.4 Megawatt DC off-site solar project being developed by Pivot, is expected to supply 40% of CoorsTek's Colorado electricity use

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a Denver-based leading renewable energy provider and independent power producer, and CoorsTek , a Golden, Colorado-based global leader in technical ceramics, are bringing more solar energy to Northeastern Colorado. The Weld County Planning Commission approved three projects totaling 10.4 Megawatts DC (MWdc) off-site net metering solar energy project that will be built in Greeley. Pivot and CoorsTek reached a 20-year agreement for the offsite solar energy project that Pivot will develop, own, and operate.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the companies' shared commitment to expanding development of locally generated, renewable energy in Colorado. Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 20 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of solar energy annually, enough to cover roughly 40% of CoorsTek's electricity usage at six of its Colorado facilities.

"This partnership with Pivot Energy reflects our commitment to a more resilient and sustainable future for CoorsTek and our communities," said Dara Ward, Director of Sustainability for CoorsTek. "By securing clean energy and managing electricity costs, these projects meaningfully reduce our environmental footprint in Colorado and move us closer to achieving our long-term climate vision."

The off-site solar system will consist of three co-located solar arrays with a combined capacity of 10.44 MWdc, located in Greeley, Weld County, approximately 50 miles northeast of Denver. Under the off-site net metering structure, CoorsTek will receive credits on its utility bills for energy produced by the project, with no upfront capital investment and no ongoing operations or maintenance costs. CoorsTek will also retain 100% of the renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by the project, enabling the company to claim the environmental benefits toward its renewable energy and emissions-reduction goals.

"Pivot applauds the Weld County Planning Commissioners for approving the construction of this solar project and recognizing the value it brings to Weld County and the community," said Mat Elmore, SVP of Strategic Accounts at Pivot Energy "Pivot Energy's agreement with CoorsTek highlights how Colorado-based companies can work together to deliver tangible economic value, lower electricity costs, support local businesses, and provide meaningful community impact."

Construction on the solar project is anticipated to begin the second half of 2026, with commercial operation expected in the summer of 2027. The solar arrays will utilize American-made solar panels, reinforcing both companies' commitment to domestic manufacturing and responsible energy development.

By advancing this solar project, CoorsTek and Pivot are demonstrating how innovative energy solutions can help Colorado-based organizations reduce operational emissions, stabilize long-term energy costs, and contribute to the state's energy future.

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in the semiconductor, medical, aerospace, energy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. Visit CoorsTek.com .

About Pivot Energy

Founded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

