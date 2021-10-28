Two Dow innovations earn coveted R&D 100 Awards

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two innovative technologies from Dow (NYSE: DOW) were recently recognized with R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year. The R&D 100 honors innovation pioneers and their contributions to science and technology and is considered one of the most prestigious innovation awards programs.

"Our innovations continue to position Dow to deliver differentiated products and solutions for our customers, bringing value to our shareholders and addressing some of the world's greatest challenges," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer. "It is always an honor to receive this recognition from R&D 100 as it celebrates the dedication, expertise and creativity of Dow scientists and engineers who develop these innovations."

Dow products have earned recognition on the R&D 100 list every year since 2012, and over that timeframe Dow has received 49 cumulative R&D 100 awards – more than any other company.

Award-winning technologies from Dow this year include:

DOWSIL™ TC-4060 Thermal Gel - A new high thermal conductivity gel suitable for the protection of automotive vehicle or telecommunication devices where heat dissipation is critical. DOWSIL™ TC-4060 Thermal Gel offers a transformative combination of high thermal conductivity, softness and conformability with patented dispensability and stability to drive thermal management in vehicle electrification.

Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST) - Dow collaborated with National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) of the U.S. Department of Energy to co-develop a "must-have" product which advances chemisorbent technology. MUST is a game-changing solution that removes heavy metals from aqueous and nonaqueous sources. The versatility of MUST makes it a highly effective sorbent to clean contaminated waterways and remove metals from electronic and pharmaceutical production processes.

