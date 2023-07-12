TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that Sonia Singh and Julie Zaligson have been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define the future of the legal profession,: states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff said, "Sonia and Julie display a genuine passion for the law and unwavering dedication to the firm's clients. Their inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits them in the field of law."

Ms. Zaligson is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department. Julie represents sophisticated property owners, sponsors, developers and borrowers in connection with acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, and financing transactions involving real property. Her approach to working with clients is focused on finding ways to get deals done while mitigating the legal risks and meeting the business needs of her clients.

Ms. Singh is an Associate in ECJ's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Department. Sonia represents receivers throughout California appointed to general equity, Family Code, rents and profits, Health and Safety Code, and regulatory receiverships. She also has experience representing trustees, debtors and individual creditors in Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy matters. Her practice includes handling sales of bankruptcy estate assets and claims disputes as well as investigating and prosecuting avoidance actions and nondischargeability actions.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Ms. Singh and Ms. Zaligson's recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

