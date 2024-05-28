TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED 2024 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Real Estate Practice Group Chairs Joan Velazquez and Albert Valencia have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as Commercial Real Estate "Visionaries," and are profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine, published May 19, 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year Velazquez and Valencia have been listed.

"Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years," states the publisher. "Current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it's thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals that there is cause for an optimistic outlook."

Velazquez "is renowned for her innovative approach and unwavering focus on clients' business objectives," says the profile. "With a robust background representing diverse stakeholders in real estate, including owners, developers, investors, lenders and asset managers, she navigates complex projects seamlessly." Her expertise spans various property types, from office buildings to mixed-use developments, and she excels in structuring partnerships, joint ventures and intricate financing arrangements. Leveraging her tax acumen, Velazquez maximizes clients' returns while mitigating legal risks. Notable achievements include orchestrating the acquisition and financing of a $6.3 million hotel-to-apartment conversion in Madison, Wisconsin and facilitating the sale of a $150 million apartment complex in San Bernardino, California. She has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary and Women in Real Estate Award recipient. She has been listed in both Best Lawyers in America and Southern California Super Lawyers.

Valencia "specializes in diverse real estate and business transactions," states the publication. "With a client base ranging from developers to commercial banks, he excels in acquisitions, joint ventures, financing and leasing across various asset classes." Prior to law, Valencia honed his expertise as a business consultant at global firms Arthur Andersen LLP and Deloitte Consulting LLP, working with Fortune 500 companies. Recent highlights include leading the recapitalization of a 113,991-square-foot office property in Agoura Hills, California and co-leading the purchase of a 25,410-square-foot mixed-use property in Park City, Utah. He has been recognized as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary, Minority Leader of Influence, Southern California Super Lawyer, and Connect Media Top Real Estate Lawyer.

