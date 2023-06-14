TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Pooja Nair and Joshua Loeb have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2023 Southern California "Rising Stars." The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

"This accomplishment is a testament to Josh and Pooja's talent, professionalism and genuine care for clients," said Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff. "Their passion for the law and unwavering dedication are truly admirable and we are proud to have them on our team."

Nair is a go-to attorney for the food, beverage, and hospitality industries and handles partnership disputes, false advertising claims, contract disputes, and business related litigation. The feature states, "While she is a talented and experienced litigator, her specialty is finding creative means to ensure legal problems have practical business solutions." For example, Nair recently handled a partnership dispute and used her deep industry knowledge and skills to resolve the dispute favorably to her client without the need for litigation. She also excels when litigation is necessary, recently representing a restaurant group where she successfully stayed an insurer's declaratory relief action in federal court.

Loeb's practice focuses on real estate acquisitions and dispositions of all asset classes, as well as the representation of both borrowers and lenders in connection with a variety of real estate financing transactions, including acquisition financing, construction financing, mezzanine loans, loan modifications and restructurings. He also represents developers in connection with the negotiating of construction contracts for commercial office, retail, multi-family and high-end residential properties.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

