TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

31 Jul, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Real Estate Practice Group Chairs Joan Velazquez, and Albert Valencia have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as Commercial Real Estate "Visionaries," and they are profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine.

"In a state of constant recovery and reinvention, the Southern California commercial real estate market has been unpredictable, yet trending toward growth. These uncertainties have not deterred the talented people featured in this list of visionaries," states the publisher. "These executives, lenders, builders, professional service providers have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to the commercial real estate world."

Joan Velazquez handles a wide range of projects, including acquisitions, financing, development and leasing. She excels in structuring complex capital arrangements and has closed over a billion dollars in financing transactions. Joan's tax background further enhances her ability to optimize deals for her clients' benefit. Among Velazquez's notable transactions are a significant land acquisition in San Diego, a substantial construction loan for a mixed-use project, and the sale of diverse residential and industrial properties. She has also facilitated joint ventures and development agreements for notable projects. She has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary and Women in Real Estate Award recipient. She has been listed in both Best Lawyers in America and Southern California Super Lawyers.

Albert Valencia typically represents operators, developers, and allocators in a broad range of real estate transactions including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and syndications, leasing, financing, recapitalizations and workouts. His experience spans all major asset classes including multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use, and industrial properties. In 2022, Albert led significant transactions, including a structured purchase and immediate sale of a multifamily development site in Arcadia, the sale of a portfolio of office buildings in San Bernardino, and the purchase of a mixed-use development in Park City. Albert's delivery of legal services is focused on what is effective and efficient for clients, leveraging skills from his previous career as a business consultant to Fortune 500 companies. Albert has been recognized as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary, Minority Leader of Influence, Southern California Super Lawyer, and Connect Media Top Real Estate Lawyer.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

