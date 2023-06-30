TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

30 Jun, 2023, 13:04 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Blake Alsbrook and Chris Manderson have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Alsbrook acts as a receiver and as counsel for prominent receivers throughout California appointed to general equity, family code, rents and profits, health and safety code, and regulatory receiverships. He also provides legal counsel for and acts as a partition referee, successor trustee, and provisional director in matters involving property and business disputes.

Manderson, a corporate transactional lawyer, co-chairs the firm's Business, Corporate, and Tax Department. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, debt and equity financing, distressed and restructuring transactions, and preserving and utilizing Net Operating Loss (NOL) tax assets. He also advises public and private company boards and executives on all aspects of corporate governance.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

