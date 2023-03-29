Two Female Entrepreneurs Bring the First Wing Zone to Houston

National Chicken Wing Restaurant Opens Newest Location in Houston on March 29

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone, known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings, will debut its newest location in Houston at 22560 State Highway 249 on March 29. Wing Zone will bring its 18 award-winning flavors to the Houston community with their signature fast wings, tenders and fries.

Bringing the Houston Wing Zone location is the duo of Paula Robertson and Wendy Owens who decided it was time for them to tackle the franchising space after seeing their husbands be successful owning franchises. Robertson, a native of Brazil that has been in the U.S. for the last 15 years, and Owens, born and raised in Houston, are excited to bring jobs to the community through the 10 different locations they signed on to open. Currently, they have one other location in construction.

"Wing Zone will serve the Houston community a new and fresh option for fast paced food," said Robertson. "Our restaurant will provide a great family-friendly environment for locals to come and enjoy a meal or just to stop in and grab food on the go."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the Wing Zone offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line-up, features tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Liquid Gold. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Wing Zone's multi-step method includes an initial olive-oil baking followed by a two-step frying process which allows an order to be ready to eat in a few minutes.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has built its success on great wings and award-winning flavors. The Las Vegas-based chain has grown from its original location to a much-loved international brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad.

Wing Zone in Houston is open from Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For additional information, visit www.wingzone.com or call (832) 645-4529.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

