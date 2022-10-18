Two Greatest Risks for Global Organizations Operating in High-Risk Jurisdictions Detailed in New Report by Info-Tech Research Group

"Traditional approaches to security strategies may miss key risk scenarios that critical assets face in high-risk jurisdictions," says Michel Hébert , research director of security and privacy at Info-Tech Research Group. "These include high-risk travel, heightened insider threats, advanced persistent threats, and complex compliance environments. Most organizations have security strategies and risk management practices in place, but securing global operations requires its own effort."

Info-Tech's resource indicates that security leaders need to identify critical assets, assess vulnerabilities, catalog threats, and identify the security controls necessary to mitigate related operational risks. However, it can be challenging for security leaders to develop the right questions to identify high-risk vulnerabilities and security risk scenarios to help stakeholders handle high-risk jurisdictions better. Info-Tech's blueprint works through the two most prevalent risk scenarios in high-risk jurisdictions: high-risk travel and compliance risk. The blueprint helps organizations protect critical assets in high-risk jurisdictions by assisting IT leaders to:

Assess and remediate information security risk to critical assets in high-risk jurisdictions.

Easily integrate their risk assessment with enterprise risk assessments to improve communication with the business.

Illustrate key information security risk scenarios to make a case for action in terms the business understands.

Develop mitigation plans to protect staff, devices, and data in high-risk jurisdictions.

Support business growth in high-risk jurisdictions without compromising critical assets.

Mitigate compliance risk to protect your organization's reputation, avoid fines, and ensure business continuity.

According to insights from Info-Tech's research, security leaders who support operations in many countries struggle to mitigate security risks to critical assets. One of the major obstacles to securing operations in high-risk jurisdictions is that it requires additional due diligence. Each jurisdiction involves a different risk context, complicating efforts to identify, assess, and mitigate risks.

"The goal is to build a plan that mitigates global operations' unique security risks and secures critical assets in high-risk areas. Do not leave security to chance," says Alan Tang, principal research director of security and privacy at Info-Tech Research Group.

Organizations with global operations must contend with more diverse assets, threats, and vulnerabilities when operating in high-risk jurisdictions. Therefore, security leaders must take additional steps to secure operations and protect critical assets.

