Two Hard Rock® Hotel & Casinos Named in Top Five in Newsweek Readers' Choice for Best Casinos with Live Entertainment

WHEATLAND, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock® is thrilled to announce that today it was named #1 and #5 in the Newsweek Top 10 Readers' Choice Best Casinos with Live Entertainment in the U.S. Newsweek describes this award as "…some of the best live entertainment options at casinos from around the country for when you need a break from the gambling floor."

Pitbull performs at Hard Rock Live Sacramento. (Photo by Chris Tuite)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain Pechanga Resort Casino Choctaw Casino & Resort Beau Rivage Resort Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL Borgata Hotel and Casino & Spa Caesars New Orleans Thunder Valley Casino and Resort Mohegan Sun Grand Sierra Resort

"We are humbled that the public voted for Hard Rock Live Sacramento to take the #1 spot in this year's Top 10," explained Randy Maddocks, Director of Entertainment for Hard Rock Live Sacramento. "We dedicate our programming to reaching the largest audience with diverse shows that represent all genres."

"As a leader in hospitality and entertainment, these recognitions speak to Hard Rock's commitment to hosting world-class live performances throughout all of our hotels and casinos," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We are proud of the fact that our guests can expect incredible entertainment experiences whenever they visit any of our properties around the globe."

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster or at Hard Rock Sacramento for all announced shows. For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento please visit here.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. In 2023, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood won an Academy of Country Music Award in the Casino of the Year – Theater Category. Hard Rock Live also ranked No. 3 and No. 5 in 2023 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine and Billboard, respectively. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among others.

About Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

HARD ROCK LIVE is a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art music and multi-event space situated in Yuba County, California, located 35 miles north of Sacramento. It can host live music, comedy, MMA, and boxing, as well as marketing, charity, and social events year-round. Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, is the exclusive talent booking agency for the venue. Since opening in June 2022, Hard Rock Live has hosted 184 shows, sold 310,857 tickets, and generated more than $21 million in ticket revenue. It has proudly featured memorable performances by Maroon 5, Sabrina Carpenter, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Pitbull, The Killers, and Sting. In 2023, Hard Rock Live ranked #3 in the U.S. and #1 in California in Pollstar's Top 100 club venues, #2 in California by Billboard Magazine, and made Newsweek's Reader's Choice Awards Top 10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

