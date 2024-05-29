Two Imagine Language & Literacy® Studies Receive Evidence for ESSA Promising Rating; Program Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Students Strengthen Literacy Skills

Imagine Language & Literacy Celebrates 20 Years of Impact on Student Literacy Skills and Receives Evidence for ESSA Rating for Two New Studies

TEMPE, Ariz., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two research studies from Imagine Learning received Promising ratings from Evidence for ESSA for measuring the impact of Imagine Language & Literacy, the flagship supplemental literacy program, as it celebrates 20 years of accelerating the development of literacy skills for students. These studies add to the extensive body of research showing the impact of using Imagine Language & Literacy on student literacy outcomes.

Evidence for ESSA evaluated two studies measuring the effectiveness of Imagine Language & Literacy to improve English language proficiency for English language learners (ELL). The first study took place during the 2022–2023 school year in a large Louisiana school district. The academic performance of more than 1,000 students in first through fifth grade was measured by Louisiana's English Language Proficiency Test. Overall, the performance of Imagine Language & Literacy students was significantly higher than the control group.

The second study, also conducted during the 2022–2023 school year, assessed literacy proficiency outcomes for more than 2,500 Florida students in first through fifth grade, using the WIDA ACCESS assessment and more than 1,500 students in grades four and five using the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST). Students who used Imagine Language & Literacy demonstrated significantly greater growth than academically and demographically similar non-users on both the WIDA ACCESS and the FAST assessment. The significant results in both studies qualify for the ESSA Promising category and demonstrate the impact of Imagine Language & Literacy on student learning outcomes.

"This recognition from Evidence for ESSA is especially meaningful as we celebrate 20 years of Imagine Language & Literacy helping students gain proficiency in language and literacy skills," shared Sarah Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Supplemental Programs at Imagine Learning. "The program was built with leading experts on reading science well before the science of reading was a focus of discussion in education. Additionally, we know student engagement is key to student learning, so the rich content was developed on a video gaming platform. Now, 20 years later, we continue to engage students in learning as we lead the market with our depth and breadth of content."

Coinciding with the achievement of receiving Evidence for ESSA Promising ratings, Imagine Learning is commemorating the 20th anniversary of Imagine Language & Literacy by adding new content and characters to the program and redesigning many favorite activities that students loved over the past two decades. In addition, three classrooms from across the US were chosen as winners of the Imagine Language & Literacy 20th Anniversary Classroom Makeover Contest, earning a classroom makeover by completing the recommended 20+ hours a week on the digital literacy program throughout the 2023–2024 school year. Watch the EC Mason Elementary classroom makeover celebration .

About Imagine Learning:

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com .

