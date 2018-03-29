Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America

CHICAGO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two JLL executives are included in Savoy magazine's prestigious 2018 roster of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America. JLL Vice Chairman, Americas, Herman Bulls and International Director J. Corey Lewis are among the African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global corporations.

Mary Bilbrey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Americas, said, "Herman and Corey embody JLL's values of teamwork, excellence and ethics, and we want to congratulate them on this recognition of their leadership and accomplishments. A diversity of perspectives is critical as our people and clients work to achieve their ambitions, and we're proud to have a culture that is inclusive of all backgrounds and experiences."

Bulls said, "It's an honor to be one of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America again. In nearly 30 years with JLL, it's been rewarding to play a role in the company's tremendous growth while helping to maintain its focus on diversity, integrity and ethics." Lewis added, "We're pleased to share this recognition with the dozens of other accomplished African American leaders within their respective companies."

Selection of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America begins by examining several spheres of influence including: corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee.

The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas. The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufacturing and legal. After reviewing all of the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2018 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. "In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations. These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

Savoy's full listing is available online at www.savoynetwork.com and in the spring issue of the magazine.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

BLACK ENTERPRISE's 2018 50 Best Companies for Diversity

LinkedIn Top Companies, third year in a row

Working Mother 100 Best Companies

100 Best Companies Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

2018 Military Friendly® Employer, Victory Media

Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America , second year in a row

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About Savoy magazine

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

