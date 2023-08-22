TWO KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Principal Stephen Kaufman and Gary Winuk in the 30th edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers credentials are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Stephen J. Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Mr. Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, businesses, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors and government agencies on a wide variety of federal, state and local campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. Mr. Kaufman also litigates election-related matters in the state and federal courts.

Gary Winuk manages the firm's Sacramento office. Mr. Winuk's practice is focused on providing campaign and governmental ethics advice to candidates, public officials, political organizations and government agencies. He also routinely represents respondents in investigations and enforcement actions before the California Fair Political Practices Commission and other state and local regulatory agencies. Before entering private law practice, Mr. Winuk was the Chief of the Enforcement Division at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2009-2015.

About Kaufman Legal Group
With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

