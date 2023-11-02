Two Kunes Auto Group Stores Honored as 2023 'Best Dealerships to Work For'

Automotive News Highlights Top 100 U.S. Dealerships with Positive Working Environments

DELAVAN, Wisc., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, with more than 44 auto and RV dealerships spanning the Midwest, is once again recognized with the Automotive News award for 'Best Dealership to Work for' at two locations: Kunes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon and Kunes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Monmouth. Only 100 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada are named each year and Kunes has made the list for ten years in a row, earning 44 awards total.

"Kunes' employees are like family and our employees' families are an extension of ours," said Scott Kunes, Chief Operating Officer for Kunes Auto & RV Group. "Knowing that this message comes across to our teams is among the greatest honors we can receive."

This is the 12th time Automotive News has honored dealerships for creating positive workplaces with high employee satisfaction. The list is reserved for the top 100 new car franchise dealerships in the U.S., or about half of one percent of eligible dealerships in the country. The 'Best Dealerships to Work for' are ranked based on employee surveys and data from management.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group
Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 44 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

