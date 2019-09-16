Two L.A. Icons Reunite for Television's Biggest Night, Don Francisco's Coffee Returns as the Official Coffee Partner of the 71st Emmy® Awards Season

Don Francisco's Coffee will be featured at the Creative Arts Governors Ball events on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, the Performers Nominee Reception on September 20, and the final celebration, the Governors Ball following the Emmy® Awards telecast on Sunday, September 22.

Emmy winners, nominees, presenters and members of the Television Academy will indulge in a variety of brilliantly balanced and exquisitely aromatic coffees including:

Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve 100% Colombia Supremo , a single-origin coffee made with 100% Arabica beans from a prized growing region, offered in a medium roast (regular and decaf).

, a single-origin coffee made with 100% Arabica beans from a prized growing region, offered in a medium roast (regular and decaf). Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve Old Havana Espresso Capsules , compatible with Nespresso ® Original Line machines. The Old Havana (Intensity level of 8) is made with premium 100% Arabica coffee, the line is also Kosher certified.

, compatible with Nespresso Original Line machines. The Old Havana (Intensity level of 8) is made with premium 100% Arabica coffee, the line is also Kosher certified. Don Francisco's Organic Cold Brew Coffee is a rich bold coffee that is naturally sweet and smooth in taste. Made with organic 100% Arabica beans. For an elevated coffee experience, Don Francisco's Organic Cold Brew Coffee will also be incorporated into one cocktail on the drink menu offered by Ketel One Family Made Vodka, the Official Spirits Partner of the 71st Emmy ® Awards Season.

"The Emmy Awards Season celebrates those who are masters in their craft - both in front of and behind the camera - and Don Francisco's Coffee and the Gaviña family have a deep respect and admiration for that," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, Executive Marketing Director. "We are honored to be part of this long-standing tradition and raise our coffee cups to all nominees for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their art."

Aside from delighting the stars and industry executives with their coffee at the ball events, Don Francisco's will also be fueling the Governors Ball production crew and behind-the-scenes staff throughout the month of September as they work to create the event décor and staging for a magical Emmy celebration. The Company will provide them with a variety of the above-mentioned coffees, as well as their easy-to-brew single serve 100% Colombia Supremo coffees (compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers).

In addition, Don Francisco's Coffee sponsored the "Masters in their Craft" original video series, which features award-winning professionals who use their creative prowess behind the scenes. The first two featured masters include Ane Crabtree, Emmy-nominated Costume Designer for "The Handmaid's Tale" and Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo, the Emmy Award-winning husband and wife choreography duo featured on "So You Think You Can Dance". To view, please visit the Don Francisco's official YouTube channel HERE.

F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. is the coffee roaster behind some of the highest quality and best-tasting coffee in the market today, including their signature brand, Don Francisco's Coffee. They have been roasting coffee right in L.A.'s backyard for fifty-two years. For the Gaviña family, coffee runs through their veins. With nearly 150 years of experience as growers and roasters, the Gaviña family still owns the company, which is run by third and fourth generation members. In 2017, they opened their first ever flagship cafe in Downtown Los Angeles - Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana (dfcasacubana.com). Located in the historic Spring Arcade building in the heart of the city, the café décor and food are reminiscent of old-world Cuba, a nod to the family's roots and a way for them to welcome all their coffee-drinking guests into their home.

Don Francisco's Coffee aficionados can also look forward to exciting giveaways during this time, including a series of 71 "coffees for a year" gift packages - a nod to the 71st Emmy Awards Season - which will be given out through September 29, National Coffee Day. To stay in touch with Don Francisco's and drink in some of the views from the many #Emmy events, please follow @Donfranciscos on Facebook and Instagram.

The 71st Emmy Awards, honoring excellence in television programming, will be telecast live Sunday, September 22 on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While watching this year's Emmys, the Gaviña family encourages viewers to enjoy the artistry of television's finest with a delicious cup – hot or cold – of Don Francisco's Coffee. To learn our family secret on the perfect cup of coffee click HERE.

