Two Late Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Underway in the U.S. | Developed by Moderna Therapeutics and the National Institute of Health

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the vaccines industry "COVID-19: Two Late Stage Vaccine Trials Underway in the United States"

Two late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials got underway on Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers receiving doses of the experimental vaccine developed by Moderna Therapeutics and the National Institute of Health. Pfizer Inc also announced the launch of its own 30,000 volunteer trial on Monday. Volunteers in both studies will receive two doses of either the vaccine candidate or a placebo and scientists will closely monitor which group experiences a higher rate of infection. It is expected that data from the Moderna trial could be available by November.



Several other vaccine candidates including the Oxford University candidate have begun late stage testing in hard hit countries like Brazil. However, a US trial is required for any vaccines intended to be used in the country. In support of this, the COVID-19 Prevention Network has announced it intends to roll out four clinical studies of leading vaccine candidates in 2020.



Beginning with the Moderna trial, the network will then test the Oxford University candidate in August. While there are plans to test a candidate from Johnson & Johnson in September and a Novavax candidate in October. Each study will aim to recruit 30,000 volunteers. Following the same study rules will allow researchers to easily compare the safety and efficacy of each vaccine candidate.



