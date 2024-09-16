Two Leaders from Intelligent Audit Honored with Women in Supply Chain 2024 Award

The leadership of both women have improved the value we deliver to our customers. I am humbled to work alongside them. Post this

With over 10 years of experience in supply chain management and freight audit solutions, Bishop has played a crucial role in leading global teams and driving client success at Intelligent Audit. Her leadership has been instrumental in achieving unprecedented growth, solidifying Intelligent Audit as a leader in freight audit and payment solutions.

Tippins , with her extensive background in transportation and supply chain logistics, has spent over two decades serving as a trusted advisor and subject matter expert in the transportation space. From her time leading transportation procurement for a fortune 500 company to her current role at Intelligent Audit, she has consistently been recognized for her strategic guidance and innovative approaches to helping clients navigate complex opportunities.

"We are incredibly proud to have not one but two remarkable women from our organization honored with this year's Women in Supply Chain Award. Their leadership and dedication have not only driven significant results within our organization but have also improved the value we deliver to our customers. I am truly humbled to work alongside each of them. This recognition is well-deserved, and we look forward to their continued contributions to both our company and the industry," Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani said.

This recognition comes as part of the annual Women in Supply Chain award, which honors women who are driving innovation, mentorship, and leadership in the supply chain sector. As supply chains evolve, these women are at the forefront, breaking barriers and paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer, and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements."

All 2024 award winners will be celebrated at the Women in Supply Chain Forum, taking place on November 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. Visit www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Intelligent Audit

Choosing Intelligent Audit means accessing a unique blend of technology-driven services designed for today's challenging supply chain environment. Since 1996, their expertise in freight audit, recovery, business intelligence, and secure payment processing has empowered businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Their approach offers clarity in a volatile market and provides actionable insights through the normalization and cleansing of data across carriers, modes, and regions. With Intelligent Audit, businesses benefit from cost-saving strategies, enhanced decision-making, and reduced operational anxiety, positioning them for strategic success in uncertain times. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec .

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

SOURCE Intelligent Audit