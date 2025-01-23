Two Mattamy Homes Communities Land in Top 20 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities in the US

Mattamy developments at Wellen Park and Tradition in Florida selling well and poised for future growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that two of its significant developments in Florida are anchors in the ranks of the top-selling master-planned communities in the United States.

Real estate consulting firm RCLCO conducts an annual, national survey identifying the 50 top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs), through a rigorous search of high-performing communities in each state. The firm recently released its 2024 year-end update of the MPC rankings.

Downtown Wellen (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Tradition in Port St. Lucie (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Wellen Park, of which Mattamy Homes is the developer and majority landowner as well as one of the suite of builders, was named as the sixth best-selling master-planned community in the US, according to the RCLCO list – with 960 sales in 2024, up nearly 10% over 2023. Located in Venice, FL, Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options, anchored by Downtown Wellen, the region's must-visit social and gathering spot offering restaurants, boutiques, and medical and professional offices. The community currently has approximately 12,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes.

Coming in at #20 for 2024 was the Mattamy Homes development of Tradition, with 617 sales during the year. This jewel of the Treasure Coast, Tradition is located in Port St. Lucie, FL, and brings together opportunities for wellness, innovative technologies and conveniences – including miles of interconnected trails, sustainable EV shuttles connecting guests and residents to places and activities, and the central gathering and shopping hub of the Town Center. Tradition is currently home to 20,000 residents with a total of 8,000 homes and 6,000 more planned in the future.

Said representatives of RCLCO in their analysis of the rankings: "Considering the challenges seen throughout the year – from election uncertainty to severe weather events, as well as continued affordability concerns and "sticky" mortgage rates – this relative consistency among top-sellers highlights the resiliency of homebuyer demand and the perceived advantage of new homes in general and master-planned communities specifically."

"I want to thank and congratulate all our team members in our Wellen Park and Southeast Florida divisions, who have worked tirelessly to contribute to the success of two of the nation's top 20 master-planned communities," says Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "They have built a solid foundation for future growth as well, and we look forward to ongoing success in the years to come as we continue to build the Mattamy brand into a significant force in Florida."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited