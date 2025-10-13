Mattamy Homes Opens Seven Model Homes at Crosswind Ranch in Parrish, Florida

The new models showcase a unique homebuying opportunity for single-family and town homes between Sarasota and St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has unveiled seven new model homes at Crosswind Ranch, the new master-planned community in Parrish, FL with stylish homes that meet homebuyers' budgets.

The new models offer just a sample of the 24 distinctive single-family and town home floorplans available. Open daily for tours, the professionally decorated model homes exemplify Mattamy's inspiring, modern layouts for every lifestyle.

One- and two-story homes are designed with award-winning quality and offer comfort, style and lasting value. Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans feature bright, airy central living areas. Homes range from 1,601 to 3,790 square feet with two to six bedrooms and two to five baths. Flex spaces and lofts offer additional versatility and creativity for home offices, playrooms and more.

In addition to sustainable and energy-efficient features that provide cost savings and energy savings to homeowners, the homes include covered lanais, stainless-steel appliances and paver driveways that lead to one- to three-car garages.

Homebuyers can choose from spacious single-family homes offered on three homesite sizes or enjoy a townhome for convenient, low-maintenance living. Pricing in Crosswind Ranch starts from the upper $200s.

Crosswind Ranch residents enjoy exclusive use of two amenity centers, with one open now and the other coming soon. The community's lifestyle hubs include resort-style pools with lap lanes, cabanas, pickleball courts, a tot lot, paw park, trails, curated activities and events and more.

Crosswind Ranch, just a two-minute drive from U.S. Highway 301 and seven miles from Interstate 75, blends the charm of small-town living with easy access to Lakewood Ranch, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton and Sarasota.

Everyday conveniences in the blossoming area include the new Market Walk shopping center, only two miles away, and the nearby Publix Super Market. Creekside Commons includes a grocery store, restaurants, shopping and more, just five miles from home. Ellenton Premium Outlets, a popular shopping destination, is only 7.5 miles away.

Homeowners enjoy West Coast Florida's rich history, dynamic arts and cultural offerings, a well-regarded tasty food scene and abundant entertainment options. Multiple golf courses, parks and world-class beaches are all virtually around the corner.

Crosswind Ranch is within a 15-minute drive of the Manatee River public boat ramp and the vast nature preserves surrounding Terra Ceia Bay for endless boating, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities. ,

The School District of Manatee County's Harvey Elementary, Buffalo Creek Middle and Parrish Community High schools serve families at Crosswind Ranch.

"We are so thrilled to be providing thoughtfully designed homes, the community's vibrant lifestyle, and to show off these new model homes," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy Homes' Tampa Division. "The family-friendly community has it all — resort-style amenities, a prime location and a great value on our new homes and townhomes."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

