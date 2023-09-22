TWO MEMORIAL HERMANN HOSPITALS RECOGNIZED BY VIZIENT AS 2023 BIRNBAUM QUALITY LEADERSHIP TOP PERFORMER

News provided by

Memorial Hermann Health System

22 Sep, 2023, 15:59 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (TMC) and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital have earned national recognition as top performers in delivering high-quality care by Vizient, Inc.

Both institutions received the 2023 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven health care performance improvement company. Memorial Hermann-TMC ranked No. 8 out of 116 members in the Comprehensive Academic Medical Center cohort, and Memorial Hermann Pearland ranked No. 6 out of 181 members in the Complex Care Medical Center cohort. The hospitals were recognized for excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, conducted annually since 2005.

"I'm so proud that our campus has been honored by Vizient with this recognition, and I'm grateful to our teams, including our partners at UTHealth Houston, that continue to ensure we are providing personalized, compassionate and the highest quality care to our patients and their loved ones," said Greg Haralson, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann-TMC.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our affiliated physicians, nurses and staff who work tirelessly every day to improve the health of our community," said Noel Cardenas, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Pearland.

This year, 784 participating hospitals were segmented into four cohorts for the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking. The ranking measured performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The ranking factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Healthcare Safety Network.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
Media Hotline – 713-984-6804

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System

