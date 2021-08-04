Two Million Dehumidifiers With Well-Known Brand Names Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by New Widetech

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/two-million-dehumidifiers-with-well-known-brand-names-recalled-due-to-fire-and-burn

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Dehumidifiers

Hazard: The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumer Contact:

Contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

AeonAir Model number Capacity RDH30EB 30-pint RDH30EB-1 30-pint RDH45EB 45-pint RDH45EB-1 45-pint RDH60EB 60-pint RDH70EB 70-pint RDH70EB-1 70-pint RDH70EDP 70-pint WDH-945EL 45-pint WDH-945EL-1 45-pint

Amana Model Number Capacity D930M 30-pint D935M 35-pint D945E 45-pint D950EP 50-pint D965E 65-pint D965E-E 65-pint D970E-E 70-pint D970EP 70-pint D974E 74-pint DM70E-E 70-pint

ArcticAire (Danby) Model Number Capacity ADR30A2G 30-pint ADR50A2G 50-pint ADR70A2C 70-pint ADR70A2G 70-pint

Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores) Model Number Capacity 3824-527 70-pint 3824-527-1 70-pint

Commercial Cool Model Number Capacity CJ30M 30-pint CJ35M 35-pint CJ50E 50-pint CJ70E 70-pint CJ70EP 70-pint CK50E 50-pint

Danby Model Number Capacity DDR45A3GDB 45-pint DDR70A3GDB 70-pint

Danby Designer Model Number Capacity DDR60RGDD 60-pint

Danby Premiere Model Number Capacity DDR25E 25-pint DDR25E-1 25-pint DDR30A1GP 30-pint DDR30A2GP 30-pint DDR30E 30-pint DDR30E-1 30-pint DDR30E-2 30-pint DDR45A1GP 45-pint DDR45A2GP 45-pint DDR45A3GP 45-pint DDR45E 45-pint DDR45E-1 45-pint DDR5009REE 50-pint DDR5009REE-1 50-pint DDR5011 50-pint DDR5011-1 50-pint DDR50A1GP 50-pint DDR50A2GP 50-pint DDR6009REE 60-pint DDR6009REE-1 60-pint DDR60A1GP 60-pint DDR60A2GP 60-pint DDR60A3GP 60-pint DDR7009REE 70-pint DDR7009REE-1 70-pint DDR70A1GP 70-pint DDR70A2GP 70-pint

De'Longhi Model Number Capacity DD30P 30-pint DD40P 40-pint DD40PCA 40-pint DD45 45-pint DD45E 45-pint DD45P 45-pint DD45PE 45-pint DD50P 50-pint DD50PC 50-pint DD50PE 50-pint DD50PSC 50-pint DD50PSCE 50-pint DD70PE 70-pint DDX45PE 45-pint With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

DDX50PE 50-pint With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

DDX70PE 70-pint With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549



Edgestar Model Number Capacity DEP500WP 50-pint DEP501WP 50-pint DEP700WP 70-pint DEP701WP 70-pint

Friedrich Model Number Capacity D25ANP 25-pint D25BNP 25-pint D25D 25-pint D25DA 25-pint D50AP 50-pint D50BP 50-pint D50BP-A 50-pint D50D 50-pint D70BP 70-pint D70BP-A 70-pint D70AP 70-pint D70BP 70-pint D70D 70-pint

Generations (Danby) Model Number Capacity GDR5011BL 50-pint GDR50A1C 50-pint GDR50A2C 50-pint

Haier Model Number Capacity HEN70ETFP 70-pint HEN70ETFP-E 70-pint HM50EP 50-pint HM70EP 70-pint

Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek) Model Number Capacity DH45W 45-pint With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1501/000001 through 1501/000924

DH50W 50-pint With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1412/000001 through 1412/000850

1501/000001 through 1501/002774

1503/002775 through 1503/005170

1504/005171 through 1504/006546

DH70W 70-pint With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1412/000001 through 1412/001020

1501/000001 through 1501/003798

1503/003799 through 1503/008436

1504/008437 through 1504/012070



Idylis Model Number Capacity 0526011 70-pint 0526051 70-pint

Ivation Model Number Capacity IVADH30PW 30-pint IVADH70PW 70-pint

perfect aire Model Number Capacity 1PED30 30-pint 1PED50 50-pint 1PED50S 50-pint 1PED70 70-pint 1PEDP50 50-pint 1PEDP70 70-pint PADP50 50-pint PADP70 70-pint

SuperClima Model Number Capacity DW30M 30-pint

Whirlpool Model Number Capacity WDH70EAPW 70-pint

Whynter Model Number Capacity RPD-302W 30-pint RPD-503SP 50-pint RPD-702WP 70-pint

Incidents/Injuries: New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

Manufacturer: New Widetech

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75829r-eng.php

Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/articulos/alertas-al-consumidor-35310?state=published

Release Number: 21-174

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission