Two more service stations open in Shanghai airports

Two more one-stop service stations opened on Sept 25 to serve international travelers at Shanghai's two airports, marking the availability of arrival service at both the city's two aviation hubs.

The two service stations coming into operation are situated at Terminal 1 of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Terminal 1 of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, respectively. They will work together with the existing one at Terminal 2 of the Pudong International Airport, which was in trial operation since June 29, to provide inbound travelers with comprehensive, considerate, and efficient services upon their arrival in the city.

Tailored for the specific requirements of inbound travelers, the three one-stop service stations are tasked to effectively improve the convenience and satisfaction of expatriates traveling working and living in Shanghai.

Under a screen displaying "International Services Shanghai", staff members work at four counters set up at each of the three stations, ready to offer services including communication, payment, tourism and transportation.

Crucial services including purchasing local SIM cards, cash exchange and withdrawal, portable Wi-Fi equipment, mobile payment consultation and transportation pass sale are available at the stations sitting directly outside the terminals' international arrival exit points.

Jorge Cinco from Mexico, who just arrived at Terminal 1 of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, said the services he needed most were payment consultation as well as telecommunications.

"They are very friendly and helpful," he said of the staff members who helped him purchase a local SIM card at the counter.

Maria Costa Sanchez, who travelled from Spain to Shanghai to visit her daughter and three granddaughters, showed the same appreciation toward the service stations. Aided by a translation machine, she managed to exchange cash and acquire a local SIM card at Terminal 1 of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

So far, the one-stop service station at Terminal 2 of the Pudong International Airport has offered inquiries and services for more than 44,000 passenger trips, and received more than 3,600 pieces of positive feedback from international travelers from countries including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Philippines.

The three one-stop service stations at Shanghai's two airports would also respond to the upcoming seventh China International Import Expo by providing thoughtful services for exhibitors and participants of the event from all over the world.

Shanghai's airports received 8.07 million passenger trips in the first half, soaring 173 percent from the same period of last year.

The stations are the result of collaboration between the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Transport, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai Communications Administration, Shanghai Airport (Group) Co Ltd and Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) Co Ltd affiliated to Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co Ltd.

