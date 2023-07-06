TWO MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

News provided by

Musick Peeler

06 Jul, 2023, 17:35 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Partners Michael Klein and Daniel Taylor have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Klein is a Partner in the firm's San Diego office and chairs its Technology Committee. Klein's practice focuses on the representation of clients involved in business, consumer, and class action litigation in a broad range of industries with an emphasis on serving clients in the healthcare, managed care, insurance, retail, transportation, and real estate sectors. Klein has acted as outside general counsel and board advisor to a number of clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance and retail. In addition to his litigation and board advisory practice, Klein provides regulatory and governance advice to clients in the healthcare field. In connection with his healthcare practice, Klein regularly provides advice in compliance matters, whistleblower and government investigations involving EMTALA, Medicare/Medicaid billing, fraud and abuse, and transactions impacting the Stark and Anti-Kickback laws, as well as the False Claims Act.

Taylor is a Partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. He is a member of the firm's Litigation Practice Group with extensive experience representing clients in high stakes litigation in state and federal court. He has tried several cases to successful verdicts and successfully argued cases on appeal before the California Courts of Appeal and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Taylor's practice focuses on commercial, intellectual property, technology, and unfair competition litigation. He represents clients of all types and sizes including publicly traded companies, middle-market and small businesses, government entities, and individuals.

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit www.musickpeeler.com.

SOURCE Musick Peeler

Also from this source

MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

THREE MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.