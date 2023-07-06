TWO MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Partners Michael Klein and Daniel Taylor have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Klein is a Partner in the firm's San Diego office and chairs its Technology Committee. Klein's practice focuses on the representation of clients involved in business, consumer, and class action litigation in a broad range of industries with an emphasis on serving clients in the healthcare, managed care, insurance, retail, transportation, and real estate sectors. Klein has acted as outside general counsel and board advisor to a number of clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance and retail. In addition to his litigation and board advisory practice, Klein provides regulatory and governance advice to clients in the healthcare field. In connection with his healthcare practice, Klein regularly provides advice in compliance matters, whistleblower and government investigations involving EMTALA, Medicare/Medicaid billing, fraud and abuse, and transactions impacting the Stark and Anti-Kickback laws, as well as the False Claims Act.

Taylor is a Partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. He is a member of the firm's Litigation Practice Group with extensive experience representing clients in high stakes litigation in state and federal court. He has tried several cases to successful verdicts and successfully argued cases on appeal before the California Courts of Appeal and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Taylor's practice focuses on commercial, intellectual property, technology, and unfair competition litigation. He represents clients of all types and sizes including publicly traded companies, middle-market and small businesses, government entities, and individuals.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit www.musickpeeler.com.

