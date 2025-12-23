Two New Attractions Light Up Times Square: Great Big Game Show and The Escape Game Now Open in the Iconic Brill Building

Located at Broadway and 49th Street, the landmark Brill Building becomes home to Great Big Game Show's first-ever New York City studios and The Escape Game's second Manhattan location.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Times Square, long celebrated as the world's ultimate stage, just debuted two bold new acts. Inside the legendary Brill Building, once home to hitmakers like Carole King, Burt Bacharach, and Paul Simon, The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show, two live-action, team-based attractions, launched side by side, transforming the storied landmark into a destination for live, interactive entertainment. Now open, the experiences mark The Escape Game's second Manhattan location and Great Big Game Show's New York premiere, introducing a new era of play, connection, and creativity at the crossroads of the world.

"New York City has always been a global stage for innovation and culture, and the Brill Building is a symbol of that legacy," said Jonathan Murrell, co-founder and CMO of The Escape Game. "We're excited to add a new chapter to its story by bringing both The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show under one roof. It's the perfect setting to invite locals, visitors, and teams to step into unforgettable shared adventures."

"Times Square has always been synonymous with new technology and innovative experiential entertainment, so we are thrilled to welcome The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show to the district in the iconic Brill Building," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "These experiences will add to all the others that have entertained tourists and New Yorkers alike as they enjoy all New York City has to offer, from Broadway to great dining, to the lights and energy of Times Square."

Spanning 4,700 square feet, The Escape Game Times Square features six multi-room adventures: The Heist, Prison Break, The Depths, Cosmic Crisis, Legend of the Yeti, and Ruins: Forbidden Treasure. Three of these—Cosmic Crisis, Legend of the Yeti, and Ruins: Forbidden Treasure—are firsts for New York City. Designed with cinematic sets and intricate puzzles, and often described as "the Disney of Escape Rooms," each 60-minute game drops players into a fully immersive world where every clue counts. The venue accommodates up to 48 players at once, making it a top choice for groups, corporate outings, and celebrations.

Great Big Game Show finally arrives in New York City, turning audiences into contestants in a high-energy, TV-style competition. Complete with stage, lights, music, and a live host, teams face off through a series of fast-paced games that mix trivia, strategy, and pure fun. Groups of up to 14 players per studio, per game, go head-to-head in a family-friendly experience designed to bring out everyone's competitive (and comedic) side. Featuring 17+ rotating mini-games played across five game show studios, guests become contestants in a live-action, one-hour showdown complete with lights, buzzers, and a full production set. With new challenges added regularly, no two shows are ever the same—making every visit a fresh, laugh-out-loud experience that leaves players feeling like game show legends.

Through New Year's Eve, Great Big Game Show guests can experience the exclusive Holiday Edition, featuring a special line-up of festive mini-games. Think tossing rings onto your teammate's reindeer antlers, smashing digital snowflakes, racing to pack the fullest candy stocking, or risking it all on the giant Frostbite Wheel. These holiday-only games spark belly laughs, big cheers, and a little friendly competition perfect for family outings, office parties, or a festive night with friends.

Together, The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show create a powerhouse entertainment destination inside the Brill Building—a place that has long been synonymous with creativity, performance, and cultural milestones. Now reimagined for a new era, the venue continues its legacy as a hub for storytelling and shared experiences, this time through immersive play.

About The Escape Game: Founded in 2014, The Escape Game is a leader in immersive entertainment, with over 50 locations nationwide. Players enter multi-room adventures designed with movie-quality detail, solving puzzles and completing missions against the clock. Book a game on the website, and preview the fun on Instagram.

About Great Big Game Show: Founded in 2023 by the creators of The Escape Game, Great Big Game Show is a full-blown TV-style showdown where players compete in a series of fun, family-friendly, and fast-paced mini-games: strategy games, knowledge-based, speed challenges, and more. With more than 15 locations in the U.S., Great Big Game Show is quickly becoming a must-do activity across the U.S. Book a game on the website, and preview the fun on Instagram and YouTube.

