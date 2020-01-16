­­­­Two New Journals, Biophysics Reviews and Chemical Physics Reviews, Will Begin Publication in 2020

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce two new journals launching later this year. Biophysics Reviews (BPR) and Chemical Physics Reviews (CPR) will provide comprehensive and authoritative reviews and original research in all areas of biophysics and chemical physics.

"Biophysics Reviews and Chemical Physics Reviews further AIP Publishing's mission to make research accessible, discoverable and permanently available to the communities who can and will use the findings to advance science," said Jason Wilde, PhD, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. He elaborated, "These new journals will follow the tradition set by Applied Physics Reviews (APR) in publishing high-impact, cutting edge science that is a must read for both emerging and experienced scientists."

The research published in Biophysics Reviews and Chemical Physics Reviews ranges from experimental and theoretical research on the fundamentals of biophysics and chemical physics, to applications in medicine, engineering, and other branches of science. Students and postdocs entering these rapidly expanding fields will benefit from comprehensive reviews that survey, summarize and contextualize the current literature on important research topics or practical experimental approaches. The journals follow the same editorial model as APR and are led by an in-house team of scientific editors that manage the manuscript workflow and review process.

Biophysics Reviews focuses on the intersection between the biological and physical sciences, covering biomechanics, biomaterials, biosensors, bioelectronics, bio- and tissue engineering and bio printing, soft robotics, biomedical instrumentation and bioimaging, computational biology and genomics, and drug delivery.

Chemical Physics Reviews' scope will include all areas of chemical physics, such as material surfaces and interfaces, dynamics in chemical processes, polymers and soft matter, environmental and green chemistry, catalysis, supramolecular chemistry, energy storage and conversion, and computational chemical physics.

AIP Publishing's portfolio currently consists of 33 journals, including six open access titles, flagship titles Applied Physics Reviews, Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics and The Journal of Chemical Physics, and Scilight, a weekly publication highlighting the most interesting new research in the physical sciences. AIP Publishing serves 10 scholarly societies, providing a full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

