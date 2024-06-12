Two New Leaders Join PenFed Foundation's Board of Directors

PenFed Foundation Welcomes Doug Doan and Pete Hilger to Board

TYSONS, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announces the appointment of Doug Doan and Pete Hilger to its Board of Directors. Doan is the founder and General Partner of the Hivers and Strivers Investment Fund and Hilger serves as the CEO of Allied Solutions.

PenFed Foundation welcomes Doug Doan (left) and Pete Hilger to Board of Directors

"The PenFed Foundation is honored to welcome to our Board of Directors these two distinguished leaders," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "Doug and Pete bring decades of experience and leadership and are passionate about our mission of helping to ensure the transition of veterans from military service to success in their civilian lives."

Doan's Hivers and Strivers Investment Fund provides the seed and early stage, start-up capital to launch businesses founded by military veterans. With $75 million in AUM, Hivers and Strivers Funds are outperforming 95% of other early-stage investment funds.

Doan has worked at all levels of the federal government, to include service at the White House on the National Security Council Staff during the Reagan Administration. Doan began his career as an Army Intelligence Officer with diverse assignments at tactical and strategic levels including service at the Defense Intelligence Agency in support of Operation Desert Storm.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join the team," said Doan. "I have long admired the work of the PenFed Foundation and been inspired by CEO James Schenck's leadership in the veteran community."

As CEO, Hilger leads all aspects of Allied Solutions, including strategic vision and development, acquisitions, key industry relationships, and the overall value proposition for clients and partners.

Prior to becoming CEO in August 2016, Hilger served as Allied Solutions' president and chief marketing officer. He has more than 30 years of corporate management experience focused on strategic planning, product and service positioning, acquisitions, and partnership development. Prior to his career in the financial services sector, Hilger served in the U.S. Air Force.

"Allied Solutions is committed to working with our partners to make an impact in the communities where we live and work," said Hilger. "I am honored to have served my country and welcome the opportunity to support The PenFed Foundation. Allied employees are proud to honor our heroes through giving initiatives and volunteer activities throughout the year. Our partnership with The PenFed Foundation is a key part of that effort."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

