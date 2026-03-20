Two Oceanfront Parcels in Northeast Florida Selling at Luxury Auction® April 9

"We've established a perfect record of sales in the northeast Florida corridor during the past few years, and we expect to continue that success on April 9th," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "Given these parcels have both private residential and multi-family development potential, they're an opportunity for a wide range of buyers seeking oceanfront real estate in Florida."

The luxury auction® will provide bidders the option to purchase the two parcels individually or collectively as one unit of sale. If sold collectively, both parcels will be auctioned without reserve. If sold individually, the first high bidder will have the choice of applying its high bid to either one of the two parcels – an auction method known as "high bidder's choice." The seller will then elect to also sell the second parcel without reserve or instead be able to negotiate the highest bid. Exactly which method will be used to sell the properties will be based upon the purchase preferences specified by the bidders in advance of the auction, according to Platinum. "Using this model, we can literally tailor the supply to the buyers' specific demand, resulting in the most efficient auction sale for all parties" Lesnock added.

The contiguous parcels are situated on the northern beaches of St. Augustine, Florida, immediately south of Ponte Vedra Beach. Each parcel measures approximately one (1) acre, with more than 185 ft of linear ocean-frontage and 250-270 ft of depth, creating a combined two (2) acres of beach property with 374 feet of frontage on the Atlantic Ocean.

Current zoning allows for the development of one (1) single-family home, a guest "cottage" and swimming pool on each parcel, or for multi-family development up to a height of 35-45 feet. Additional uses of the property may be possible via application for special zoning exceptions or approvals, Platinum noted.

The properties are surrounded by residential enclaves, and are conveniently located just 15 mins from downtown St. Augustine, 20 mins from the renowned TPC Sawgrass golf course – host to The Players Championship – and 45 mins from central Jacksonville.

Previews of the properties are available by daily appointment through April 8 and may be scheduled through Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.674.2997. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.8 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC