Two Oceanside Villas in British Virgin Islands Selling at Luxury Auction® Dec 20

The villas could be sold individually or as a pair, based upon the prevailing preference of the interested bidders, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Miami-based real estate auction firm retained by the villas' singular owner for the sale. Platinum is managing the sale in partnership with listing brokerage Christie's International Real Estate British Virgin Islands, represented by listing agent Bernadette George.

"Following our successful luxury auction with the Christie's brokerage on Grand Cayman this past March, we're again excited to partner with one the Caribbean's leading luxury brokerages as part of our alliance with the broker members of the Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean (CIREC) network," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. Platinum and CIREC formally aligned in 2023 in order to provide CIREC's luxury agent network with preferential access to the auction firm's market-leading, luxury auction platform.

Each villa sits on approx. 0.5 acres, with lush landscaping for added privacy. Salt Spring Villa offers 3,807 sf of interiors and an additional 3,286 sf of outdoor living space, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 3 half-baths. A convertible office can add a 5th bedroom. The slightly smaller Red Rock Villa includes 2,400 sf of interiors with 2,657 sf of outdoor area, and a total of 2 bedrooms, 2 full and one half-bath.

The properties were custom built by the same owner in 2011-2012, using materials imported from Europe. Thanks to German engineering and commercial-grade construction features – including large steel girders – the villas have remained unscathed throughout Caribbean storm seasons, including Hurricane Irma in 2017. "To reproduce these properties today at this level of structural integrity would cost an absolute fortune," Lesnock added. "Plus, the building process would take 4-5 years."

While the current owner used Salt Spring Villa personally and offered Red Rock Villa as a luxury vacation rental, both properties were developed and maintained at the same, high standard. Prominent features of each villa include a gourmet kitchen with robust suite of appliances, massage/spa room, open-concept loft space, and an interior courtyard with koi pond, summer kitchen, and covered jacuzzi. Perhaps the most notable feature of each villa is a large, custom pool surrounded by ample lounge space, with sublime views of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The villas are situated within the private community of Princess Quarters, a small enclave whose residents include former pro baseball player Jayson Werth and Myrna Colley Lee, the ex-wife of actor Morgan Freeman.

This latest offering marks Platinum's return to Virgin Gorda after the firm posted a considerable sale for the island of nearly $14 million with the auction of Villa Katsura, a property located in the prestigious Little Dix Bay community.

Villa previews are available by daily appointment until auction day. Interested parties may contact Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.939.1672. Auction and property details are also hosted online at BVILuxuryAuction.com.

