Two Physics Mysteries, One Geometric Solution: New Research Unifies Black Hole Anomalies with Particle Chirality: by researcher Raghu Kulkarni

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pair of groundbreaking papers submitted to Physical Review Letters, independent researcher and IDrive Inc. CEO Raghu Kulkarni has proposed a unified geometric solution to two of the longest-standing problems in physics: why black holes appear larger than Einstein predicted, and why the universe is dominated by chiral fermions.

The research introduces the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM), a framework that reimagines the vacuum not as empty space, but as a discrete, coordination-limited lattice. This model suggests that the fabric of spacetime undergoes a precise phase transition—from 12 neighbors to 13—under extreme conditions, creating a "geometric boost" that resolves discrepancies at both the largest and smallest scales of the universe.

The "Golden Event" Anomaly (GW250114)

The first paper, "Lattice Sintering Signatures in the Remnant Horizon of GW250114," re-analyzes the "Golden Event" gravitational wave detected by LIGO/Virgo in January 2025. While official reports confirmed the merger was consistent with the Hawking Area Theorem, Kulkarni's analysis uncovered a 7.1% discrepancy between the observed remnant area (400,000 km²) and the standard General Relativity prediction (373,416 km²).

"The physics community wrote this off as statistical noise," said Kulkarni. "But when you apply the geometry of a lattice transitioning from 12 to 13 neighbors, you get a boost factor of exactly 13/12, or 8.3%. This matches the observed 'puffiness' of the black hole horizon almost perfectly."

The Origin of Mass and Chirality

The second paper, "Fermion Chirality from Non-Bipartite Topology," applies this same lattice geometry to the quantum world. It proposes that the "handedness" (chirality) of subatomic particles is not an arbitrary feature of the Standard Model, but a geometric necessity imposed by the same vacuum structure that governs black holes.

"We have treated gravity and particle physics as separate worlds for too long," Kulkarni added. "These papers suggest they are just two different ways of looking at the same lattice. Whether you are crushing a vacuum at a black hole horizon or exciting it to create a fermion, you are constrained by the same geometric limit: the shift from 12 neighbors to 13."

A Unified Vision

Together, these findings offer a potential resolution to the Hubble Tension—the disagreement over the universe's expansion rate—by suggesting that the 13/12 ratio is a fundamental constant of cosmic evolution.

For a consolidated view of the theory, mathematical proofs, and all related manuscripts, please visit: https://idrive.com/ssmtheory

Individual manuscripts are also available via Zenodo:

Gravitational Waves: Lattice Sintering Signatures in GW250114 ( Zenodo Link )

( ) Particle Physics: Fermion Chirality from Non-Bipartite Topology ( Zenodo Link )

About Raghu Kulkarni Raghu Kulkarni is an independent researcher and the CEO of IDrive Inc., a global leader in cloud storage and data protection. His research focuses on discrete geometry, lattice cosmology, and the fundamental structure of the vacuum.

