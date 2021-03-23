Two Pillars in the Diabetes Community Unite to Serve Millions Living with Diabetes

The ADA x BT1 Collab is founded on a shared vision that both organizations are more impactful by working together and playing to their unique strengths. Much of the work of the Collab will focus on bringing the most important and up-to-date medical and research information directly to people living with diabetes. The organizations will also work together to elevate the ADA's Health Equity Now platform and on programming including Camps.

"Individual missions can be supercharged when community organizations find meaningful ways to work together. The ADA - BT1 Collab is a powerful example of exactly that type of collaboration," said Beyond Type 1 President and CEO Thom Scher. "Beyond Type 1 is focused on bringing the best diabetes education, science, and programs to the global diabetes community. The American Diabetes Association's tremendous scientific expertise, provider network, and health equity framework are just a few aspects of this partnership we look forward to amplifying and building on."

The ADA brings leading scientific and clinical expertise to this partnership that spans type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and type 1 diabetes. Beyond Type 1 brings publishing expertise as well as a large digital network of individuals impacted by all types of diabetes in both English and Spanish.

"This is not your average partnership—it is a coming together of great minds which will be the driving force to challenge stereotypes and push genres, expression and community to new levels. Bringing together two different—and sometimes unlikely—collaborators creates real value and impact," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "Our goal is focused on disrupting the status quo and empowering the communities we serve by expanding every individual's knowledge base."

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

