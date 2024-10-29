Two PlanMember Staff Recognized for Contributions to their Country

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce that two employees of Old Dominion Insurance & Investments, a PlanMember Financial Center in Winchester, VA, were recently recognized for noteworthy contributions to their country. Lisa Baker, Old Dominion's office manager and in-house compliance manager, was recently promoted to the rank of Commander (O-5) in the United States Navy Reserve. At the same ceremony, Lisa presented Bruce Allen, President of Old Dominion, with the Patriot Award in recognition for his stalwart support of Lisa's continuance of her Navy career while at Old Dominion. Together, their efforts contribute to our country's national security and the protection of liberty and freedom around the world.

The Patriot Award, approved by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) under the Department of Defense, reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. To learn more about the Patriot Award and ESGR, go to https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Who-is-ESGR.

Lisa has 31 years of combined active duty and reserve service with the United States Navy and has spent the last 10 years working with Bruce at Old Dominion. In addition to her role as office manager and compliance manager, Lisa also specializes in Medicare, educating clients to help them understand their coverage options through a needs-based approach.

"We are very proud of Lisa and Bruce," said Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember. "Their dedication to both their clients and our nation reflects the values that we as an organization strive to uphold." To learn more about Old Dominion Insurance & Investments, please visit https://www.planmember.com/olddominion/community-corner/.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Old Dominion Insurance & Investments and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

