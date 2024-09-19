Two Ranch Estates in Texas's Hill Country Head to Luxury Auction® Block Sept 27

News provided by

Platinum Luxury Auctions

Sep 19, 2024, 13:37 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two multimillion-dollar, ranch-style properties in central Texas's Hill Country are scheduled for sale at a luxury auction on the evening of September 27, 2024. The properties, recently asking $4.25 million and $4 million, will both now go to the highest bidders regardless of price. The properties will be offered separately, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, who is handling the sales in tandem with Nychole Fung of Keller Williams' TexasLand brokerage in Austin.

"Buyers have traditionally responded with enthusiasm to our larger-acreage ranch and farm offerings, especially post-COVID," said Platinum's president, Trayor Lesnock. "This two-ranch offering, with each property being unique from the other in style and amenities, should provide broad appeal to our buying audience."

The properties are part of the residential community of Maverick, a private and gated subdivision for small-to-medium size ranches and estates that was completed in 2022. It's located in Gillespie County, adjacent to Fredericksburg and Kerrville, and within a 90-min drive of both Austin (to the east) and San Antonio (to the south).

Development amenities include a resort-style pool, spacious clubhouse, pavilion lounge, adjacent multi-sport court for basketball, tennis or pickleball, and miles of hiking trails. Perhaps most notably, Maverick was created with preservation of the natural environment in mind. Meandering creeks and small lakes throughout the grounds enhance the land's natural beauty, while perimeter fencing protects its more "unique" residents: an imported collection of exotic animal species, including oryxes and wildebeests, which are allowed to roam the land freely.

While both properties share the same general set of features – each enjoys waterfrontage, is sited on more than 20 acres, and includes a main residence, guesthouse and barn – they differ in proportion, style and other features.

The "creekside" property – formerly asking $4 million – offers 28 acres with 1,000 ft of creek frontage. Its single-story residence has 4 beds and 3.5 baths, with a contemporary ranch design. Exteriors are of Texas limestone, while interiors feature lofted ceilings and stone floors. A small, sporting lodge just off the main home adds one-half bath, and a large barn apartment adds 2 beds and 1 bath.

Just up the road, the "lakeside" property – formerly asking $4.25 million – occupies 21 acres with frontage on a small lake. It's tri-level residence has 5 beds, 5 full baths and one-half bath. The home is uniquely set into the gentle hillside, with walls of windows and a large terrace facing the lake. Rustic-style interiors  feature stone-clad fireplaces, exposed-beam ceilings and handsome wood finishes. A nearby guesthouse adds 1 bed and 1 bath, while a 4-stall equestrian barn is within a short hack of the front door.

Interested parties may preview the properties by daily appointment through September 26, the day prior to the luxury auction. Inquiries may be directed to Renee Alossi, Platinum's project manager, at 800.871.9269. Property videos, photos and additional details are also available online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.6 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.85 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

North Carolina Mansion Built for a Fortune Now Selling Regardless of Price at Luxury Auction®

North Carolina Mansion Built for a Fortune Now Selling Regardless of Price at Luxury Auction®

An elegant mansion just off the 18th fairway of the North Ridge Country Club golf course in Raleigh, NC will be offered for sale to the highest...
Luxury Auction® Sale Planned for Two NYC Condominiums Next to Central Park

Luxury Auction® Sale Planned for Two NYC Condominiums Next to Central Park

Luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions has announced another luxury property offering in the Big Apple. On July 12, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics