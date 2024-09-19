Two Ranch Estates in Texas's Hill Country Head to Luxury Auction® Block Sept 27 Post this

"Buyers have traditionally responded with enthusiasm to our larger-acreage ranch and farm offerings, especially post-COVID," said Platinum's president, Trayor Lesnock. "This two-ranch offering, with each property being unique from the other in style and amenities, should provide broad appeal to our buying audience."

The properties are part of the residential community of Maverick, a private and gated subdivision for small-to-medium size ranches and estates that was completed in 2022. It's located in Gillespie County, adjacent to Fredericksburg and Kerrville, and within a 90-min drive of both Austin (to the east) and San Antonio (to the south).

Development amenities include a resort-style pool, spacious clubhouse, pavilion lounge, adjacent multi-sport court for basketball, tennis or pickleball, and miles of hiking trails. Perhaps most notably, Maverick was created with preservation of the natural environment in mind. Meandering creeks and small lakes throughout the grounds enhance the land's natural beauty, while perimeter fencing protects its more "unique" residents: an imported collection of exotic animal species, including oryxes and wildebeests, which are allowed to roam the land freely.

While both properties share the same general set of features – each enjoys waterfrontage, is sited on more than 20 acres, and includes a main residence, guesthouse and barn – they differ in proportion, style and other features.

The "creekside" property – formerly asking $4 million – offers 28 acres with 1,000 ft of creek frontage. Its single-story residence has 4 beds and 3.5 baths, with a contemporary ranch design. Exteriors are of Texas limestone, while interiors feature lofted ceilings and stone floors. A small, sporting lodge just off the main home adds one-half bath, and a large barn apartment adds 2 beds and 1 bath.

Just up the road, the "lakeside" property – formerly asking $4.25 million – occupies 21 acres with frontage on a small lake. It's tri-level residence has 5 beds, 5 full baths and one-half bath. The home is uniquely set into the gentle hillside, with walls of windows and a large terrace facing the lake. Rustic-style interiors feature stone-clad fireplaces, exposed-beam ceilings and handsome wood finishes. A nearby guesthouse adds 1 bed and 1 bath, while a 4-stall equestrian barn is within a short hack of the front door.

Interested parties may preview the properties by daily appointment through September 26, the day prior to the luxury auction. Inquiries may be directed to Renee Alossi, Platinum's project manager, at 800.871.9269. Property videos, photos and additional details are also available online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.6 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.85 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

