Two Rivers Launches Mall Gift Card With eGiftAfrica

The partnership offers the options of the card being bought from the mall customer service desk as well as an eGift option. This means that one can simply log onto http://www.tworivers.co.ke from anywhere in the world and purchase the gift card for a loved one. Payment can be done via credit card or Mpesa mobile money and the recipient will receive the gift card in their email with a QR code. Just imagine how many Kenyans living in the diaspora would like to gift their loved one living in Kenya, but are stuck with limited options?

Sharouk Jiwa - CEO of eGiftAfrica says, "When we first launched operations in Kenya, we knew we would bring the best in class technology that would benefit many merchants. By partnering with Two Rivers, it is a win-win for the mall, merchants and the end customer. It has always been difficult to gift someone living in Africa from outside the continent, but we have solved the problem with our eGifting solution."

Rosemary Mutava - Customer Service Manager at Two Rivers says, "We are excited to be working with eGiftAfrica and are amazed at the uptake of this product. Customers are lining up to buy the gift card, corporate companies are calling everyday to purchase the same for their staff and valuable clients. The product fits every occasion and we would encourage anyone thinking of the perfect gift to try the Two Rivers Gift Card."

Two Rivers Development in Nairobi is a world class destination, being the largest mall in eastern & central Africa. The mall boasts a variety of international brands such as Carrefour Supermarket, Burger King & LC Waikiki.

eGiftAfrica is a brand of Giift.com, which is now the world's largest loyalty & gift card network. Giift currently has over 1700 clients, 20,000 brands across 50 countries affiliated on the platform, which include airlines, banks, hotels and retailers. In Kenya, they work with Standard Chartered, KCB, Amex and Etihad Airlines. The company has operations across all continents and is seeing record growth year on year.

