Two Seas Capital Adds Altaf Mackeen as Managing Director and Head of Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Seas Capital LP ("Two Seas"), an investment management firm that focuses on litigation-driven investments arising from restructurings, bankruptcies, commercial disputes, corporate malfeasance and regulatory events, today announced that Altaf Mackeen will join the firm as Managing Director and Head of Research, effective January 1, 2025.

Mr. Mackeen brings approximately 20 years of buyside investing experience to Two Seas across multiple asset classes, geographies, and industries. Most recently, Mr. Mackeen spent nearly a decade as a Senior Portfolio Manager at VR Capital, where he focused on distressed corporate and sovereign credit investments and reorganizations in both North America and emerging markets.

Sina Toussi, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Two Seas, said, "We are excited to have Altaf join the firm. I can attest to Altaf's significant expertise and track record, as I have personally known him for 10 years, having worked closely with him during my time at VR Capital. I am confident that he will be instrumental to us at this pivotal point in our firm's evolution, and an important asset as we continue to grow our business."

"I am thrilled to work with Sina again and to join his team of talented and dedicated individuals. Two Seas has had an incredible year, and I look forward to building on that momentum in 2025," said Mr. Mackeen.

Before his time at VR Capital, Mr. Mackeen was a Vice President at Harbinger Capital Partners, specializing in complex turnarounds and special situations. He also covered stressed and high-yield investments at Sankaty Advisors, which is now Bain Capital Credit.

Mr. Mackeen has served on multiple boards over his career and prior to his investing career, spent three years at Houlihan Lokey advising companies and creditors involved in insolvency proceedings, out-of- court restructurings and recapitalization transactions.

Mr. Mackeen was a member of the Huntsman Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.A. in International Studies and a B.S. in Economics, with concentrations in Finance and Decision Processes.

About Two Seas Capital

Two Seas Capital LP is an investment management firm that seeks to generate outsized, uncorrelated returns through an event-driven strategy focused primarily on investments with legal or regulatory catalysts. Founded in 2020 and led by Chief Investment Officer Sina Toussi, Two Seas Capital places its specialized litigation expertise at the forefront of the investment process. To learn more about Two Seas Capital, please visit www.twoseascap.com.

