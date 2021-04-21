Two Sigma Launches Real Estate Investment Business

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma announced today it has launched Two Sigma Real Estate, a new business focused on making investments in private real estate assets. As part of this initiative, Rich Gomel has joined Two Sigma as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Two Sigma Real Estate. Two Sigma Real Estate will be a part of Two Sigma's private investment business, which includes Two Sigma Impact, Two Sigma Ventures, and Sightway Capital.

Two Sigma has a 20-year history of using a systematic investment approach that relies on technology and data science to uncover and capture value. Two Sigma Real Estate will take a human-led, machine-supported approach to investing in private real estate assets, maintaining a flexible investment mandate to maximize the ability to pursue assets supported by data science research. The team will initially concentrate on real estate assets in North America across multiple segments.

Tom Hill will serve as CEO of Two Sigma Real Estate, in addition to his role as Chairman of Two Sigma's private investment business. He will be joined on the leadership team by Rich Gomel as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Two Sigma Real Estate and Drew Conway as Head of Data Science for Two Sigma Real Estate.

"Real estate is the largest asset class globally and is ripe for innovation and advancements, specifically by taking a data driven and technology-enabled approach to both investing and asset management," said Tom Hill, Chairman of Two Sigma's private investment business and CEO of Two Sigma Real Estate. "Two Sigma was founded 20 years ago with the belief that the integration of technology and data science brought immense potential to investment management. Two Sigma Real Estate will have data science embedded in the investment process from day one as a core philosophy, with investment professionals and data scientists working hand-in-hand to inform and guide key investment decisions."

Rich Gomel is an experienced real estate investment professional and leader with over 20 years of real estate experience, having most recently served as Managing Partner of WeWork's real estate investment platform. The business will also benefit from the data science platform of Two Sigma and will have access to the company's broader human capital and engineering resources.

Tom Hill continued, "Rich Gomel is a leading real estate investor and operator and has long been a believer in the competitive advantage a data science led investment approach can have in achieving differentiated returns. He is the ideal person to lead our investment efforts at Two Sigma Real Estate and I am excited to partner with him and welcome him to the Two Sigma family."

"When you think of the leaders in data science and technology enabled investing, Two Sigma is one of the first companies that comes to mind," said Rich Gomel, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Two Sigma Real Estate. "I am excited to work alongside Tom and Drew to build this new business and pair my real estate investment experience with the data science and technology resources and expertise of Two Sigma."

Rich Gomel Biography

Rich Gomel is a Managing Director at Two Sigma and Chief Investment Officer of Two Sigma Real Estate. Rich Gomel was most recently the Managing Partner of WeWork's real estate investment platform. Prior to WeWork, Rich served as Partner and Senior Investment Officer at Junius Real Estate Partners, a specialized real estate investment unit of JPMorgan Asset Management. Before that, Rich was a Managing Director at Starwood Capital Group, during which he also served as CEO of Groupe du Louvre, an owner and operator of over 1,000 hotels around the world across all market segments. Rich also held various senior positions at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Rich has a B.A. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company, combining rigorous inquiry, data analysis, and invention to solve the toughest challenges in investment management, insurance, securities, private equity, and venture capital. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 1600 creative minds, and has offices in New York, Houston, Portland, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information visit www.twosigma.com

