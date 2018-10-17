Two Sigma Ventures Hosts Its Fourth Annual Portfolio Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Ventures, the early-stage venture capital fund of Two Sigma, is excited to host its fourth annual portfolio Summit. Bringing together entrepreneurs and leaders from across 30+ portfolio companies, the 2018 Summit will take place on Wednesday, October 17, in New York City. The day will be dedicated to celebrating this year's accomplishments and to helping portfolio companies address their most pressing challenges looking forward.

"One of our core values is 'Smarter Together,'" says Kat Rumbles, Portfolio Success Manager at Two Sigma Ventures. "We believe we are stronger as a collective than as individuals, and we look for every opportunity to augment our own abilities with the resources and expertise around us. We've condensed our most requested support, content, and connections into a full day of workshops, breakout groups, and lightning talks. We are thrilled to leverage our collective network to host this day of honest collaboration and shared learning."

The Summit is designed to connect Two Sigma Ventures portfolio company founders, executives, and leadership teams with each other, as well as to the wider Two Sigma network. Confirmed speakers include engineers, senior executives, and Managing Directors from Two Sigma, as well as experts from within the Two Sigma Ventures portfolio and team. Nir Eyal, the author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products, will deliver a keynote on user engagement and the psychology behind the world's most habit-forming technologies.

Workshops and discussion groups will cover the ins and outs of reliability engineering, how to build and evolve your sales organization, implementing inclusion practices into your onboarding and offboarding practices, managing through cash constraints and pivots, growing your data engineering function in a scalable way, best practices for measuring people analytics for the whole employee lifecycle, and much more.

"We're excited to welcome founders and teams from across the United States for our 2018 Summit," said Colin Beirne, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures. "We're inspired and motivated by the entrepreneurs and teams we're lucky to work with, and we're looking forward to spending the day celebrating, collaborating, and learning with them."

About Two Sigma Ventures

Two Sigma Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund leveraging the resources of a world-class data and technology driven asset management firm. We invest in transformative companies that are harnessing information growth and computing power to change the world. Through our partnership with Two Sigma Investments, we provide entrepreneurs access to a proprietary network of experts and startup resources to give them a competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.twosigmaventures.com .

Media Contact:

Mickey Graham

202-256-1340

mickey@twosigmaventures.com

SOURCE Two Sigma Ventures

Related Links

http://www.twosigmaventures.com

