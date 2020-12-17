Two Small Business Insurance Innovators Unite: Acuity Insurance Integrates with Bold Penguin

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin continues to evolve and expand its small commercial insurance Exchange and announces today the availability of a new carrier, Acuity Insurance. Acuity joins a growing list of carriers on the platform and will offer business owner's policy, general liability, workers' compensation, and soon to be released commercial auto coverage.

Bold Penguin's Exchange has grown rapidly in 2020, adding eight major partnerships, two additional coverage lines, and completing two acquisitions in the previous 12 months. Powering an average of 100,000 small business shopping experiences each month, it is the largest commercial insurance exchange in the United States.

"Aligned in our shared commitment to small businesses and their trusted advisors, the integration of Acuity introduces one of the most tech-forward carriers to the Bold Penguin platform," said Jim Struntz, Chief Operating Officer of Bold Penguin. "Acuity has an outstanding reputation across both agents and insureds, and we are thrilled to offer Bold Penguin Terminal users access to its broad suite of products."

By adding a super regional carrier like Acuity to its Exchange, Bold Penguin will be able to target and partner with a wider array of insurance agents. Selectively adding carriers like Acuity also strengthens the Exchange's offering and ability to meet the policy needs of small business owners across a broad set of classes.

"We are pleased to now be a part of the largest commercial insurance exchange on the market. The Bold Penguin platform positions us to distribute our innovative products easily and efficiently through its connections with the agents and advisors working every day in support of small business owners," said Joel Katsma, Digital Sales Director at Acuity.

About Acuity Insurance

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 29 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,400 people.

Find out more at www.acuity.com .

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

CONTACT:

Amber Wuollet

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Penguin

Related Links

https://www.boldpenguin.com

