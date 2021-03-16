Two Tech Trends To Watch As The U.S. Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biden recently proposed a new $2 trillion "master plan" to revive the economy , and it could have unintended consequences. While some expect it would disrupt the $700 billion oil and gas industry…Many believe it will trigger a "green boom," sending EV companies soaring for gains that could match those seen by Tesla and others in 2020. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS)

This $2 trillion plan is one of the few things that both Democrats and Republicans have agreed on in recent years...And with the EU already spending billions on grants to fund development in this industry overseas, the green president is not to be outdone back in the United States.

That's why USA Today says , "Electric vehicles are the future."

The New York Times says, "Electric cars are coming, and fast."

And ABC News says this is why "2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs."

We've already seen major gains throughout 2020 across the EV industry. The electric van and bus company, Workhorse, saw shares jump for extraordinary 551% gains in 2020. Tesla soared 740% on its way to becoming one of the most valuable stocks on the market. And electric charging company, Blink Charging, saw eye-popping gains of 1,740% last year.

The surge in interest for EVs is unprecedented, and it's paid off big for the companies making bold, innovative moves in the industry. But now, as Biden takes office and gets prepared to unleash a $2 trillion boom...Investors are looking to companies in industries related to electric vehicles.

Here are two EV related trends that could dominate 2021:

The Sustainable Ecosystem

Facedrive (FD,FDVRF) has seen success already over the last year. But recent news shows things may be just starting to heat up for this green company from Canada. Late last year, they acquired the EV subscription company, Steer, buying it from the largest clean energy producer in the United States.

Steer's subscription model has the potential to flip the traditional car ownership model on its head. Using this innovative new service, subscribers can rent an EV whenever they need it - and at a tiny fraction of the price it would cost to buy one outright.

They simply pay a modest monthly fee like with Netflix, and they get access to their choice of EVs from a fleet at their disposal. Now, after seeing success in the Washington D.C. market, they are about to expand across the border. In March, Facedrive plans to launch the service in Toronto as well, making it the second city to welcome the hassle-free, low-emission alternative to traditional car ownership.

With moves like these, it's no wonder they've been able to lock in numerous partnerships and deals with government agencies, A-list celebrities, and major multinational corporations throughout 2020. Plus, Facedrive's green ridesharing service believes it competes favourably with Uber with EVs taking the mainstage in the Biden boom.

Their model is simple. When customers hail a ride, they have the option of riding in either an electric vehicle or a standard gas-powered car. From there, the Facedrive algorithm goes to work. It sets aside a portion of the fare to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint from the ride - at no extra cost to the customer.

Through next-gen technology and partnerships, they're growing their business by leaps and bounds even in a year where many businesses have shut their doors for good. And Facedrive has even added a food delivery service, which has exploded in popularity while folks have been stuck at home during global lockdowns.

They're now delivering over 4,100 orders per day on average. And after growing to 19 major cities, they plan to expand to more cities throughout the U.S. and Canada soon. But while they're building new verticals in preparation for the inevitable EV future, they've also managed to find a way to help with the crisis on everyone's mind since last March.

Last year, Facedrive created a wearable contact tracing technology called TraceSCAN. It's designed to help alert those without cell phones after they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.

With devices like the Fitbit and Apple Watch making wearables so popular, the demand for TraceSCAN has erupted in recent months. And soon, they plan to release an updated version with key health and safety benefits like temperature checking and vital sign monitoring.

Facedrive's stock has seen incredible gains over the last year. And as they grow their business across multiple fronts, Facedrive (FD,FDVRF) is expected to continue their incredible business growth curve as they participate in Biden's green boom.

Electric Delivery Is All The Rage

Arrival, the exciting new electric vehicle company, is zigging while the rest of their competitors zag. Rather than focus on sedans like Tesla, Arrival is developing the latest electric vans and buses for commercial delivery. And they hold one major advantage over their gas-guzzling competitors. Because they're able to produce these vehicles at a similar price compared to those with internal combustion engines...And because it's cheaper to power your vehicle on electricity rather than gasoline...

Customers are able to pay a comparable price on the front-end while saving money on the back-end. And they've already got some big names on board.

They recently signed a deal with UPS to supply the shipping giant with 10,000 of its delivery vans. And smart money both inside and outside the auto industry is pouring in cash. Hyundai and Kia have invested $111 million into the EV company.

Blackrock, the world's largest global investment management corporation, invested another $118 million last fall. And CNBC's Jim Cramer even says Arrival is the EV company with the best chance to be "the son of Tesla."

At the moment, Arrival is still a private company...But that's expected to change in the weeks ahead, as they're set to go public via a merger with a "blank check company" or a SPAC.

CIIG Merger Company (CIIC) announced they plan to merge with Arrival, and their shares jumped over 30% in the month of December.But as they're expected to make their merger final by the end of March, it could prove to be another significant catalyst for the company.

The Next Steps In The Transportation Revolution



Apple (AAPL) is already a leader in Big Tech's sustainability push…but it's more than just that. From the products themselves, to the packages they came in, and even the data centers powering them, Apple has gone above and beyond to cut the environmental impact.



But now, it's even getting into the transportation business. "We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on." Apple CEO Tim Cook on Apple's plans in the car space. Electric vehicles aren't likely to be left out, either…

Apple's rumored car design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range. Apple is also examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate which is inherently less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries.

Toyota Motors (TM) is a massive international car producer who hasn't ignored the transition to greener transportation. In fact, the Toyota Prius was one of the first hybrids to hit the road in a big way. While the legacy hybrid vehicle has been the butt of many jokes throughout the years, the car has been a major success, and more importantly, it helped spur the adoption of greener vehicles for years to come.



And just because its Prius hasn't exactly aged as well as some green competitors, Toyota hasn't left the green power race yet. Just a few days ago, actually, the giant automaker announced that three new electric vehicles will be coming to United States markets soon.



Leading the charge in another automotive revolution is Waymo, a subsidy of tech giant Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). Waymo may just be the de facto leader in the emerging autonomous vehicle industry. It's already had cars driving themselves across the United States for several years. In fact, in Arizona alone, Alphabet's self-driving cars have logged over 6.1 million miles. To put that in perspective, that means that Alphabet's autonomous cars have driven the distance between New York City and San Francisco over 2100 times. Or, as the company explains, "over 500 years of driving for the average licensed US driver." Even more impressive, however, the vehicles were only involved in 47 "contact events", and the vast-majority of the collisions were the result of human error and none resulted in any sort of severe injury for anyone involved.



While Alphabet's Waymo gets a lot of credit for these massive accomplishments, a widely loved and wildly popular chipmaker is at its core. Intel Corporation (INTC) and Waymo teamed up way back in 2017, and have worked together to fine tune their technology together ever since. Through their mutual knowledge of hardware and software, the tech giants have made leaps and bounds towards building the car of the future.



In addition to its efforts with Waymo, Intel has also been on the forefront of developing its own artificial intelligence and vision hardware. Back in 2017, it acquired MobileEye, a supplier of camera-based chips and software to the global mobile industry. And now, in a new deal with Luminar, another emerging tech company on the forefront of this movement, Intel is positioning itself as its own giant of this new sector.

And these automakers' ambitious plans aren't possible without companies like MicroVision (MVIS). MicroVision is one of the industry's leaders in LIDAR technology, the tech that helps autonomous vehicles "see" when driving. The technology will be a main driver in the adoption of the next auto-revolution, and MicroVision is already pushing the tech to the next level. In fact, MicroVision is already seeing major success with its own long-range lidar sensors, which could be available within months.



"We expect the capability of our LRL Sensor to meet or exceed OEM requirements, based on technology we have scaled multiple times over the last decade, as being a very strong strategic advantage," Sumit Shama, CEO of MicroVision explained, adding "Additionally, our sensor being designed on scalable silicon wafer and laser diode technologies will be capable of achieving scale at costs below $1,000 ASP, a key price point expected for commercial success."



MicroVision's share price has seen a lot of interest since the beginning of the year, rising from just $5.21 on the first day of trading in 2021 to today's price of $17.45, representing a return of 250% in just a few months. And this could just be the beginning for shareholders in this company. Buyout rumors are already circulating as the company prepares to launch its most exciting development yet.

