Two-Thirds of Enterprises Plan to Integrate AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management Apps Into Customer Service Operations

Sneak Preview of Frost & Sullivan Global CX Survey Results

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of every three enterprises plan to inject AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) applications into their customer service operations, according to the upcoming release of a global survey conducted by IT research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Global Survey: Enterprises Bet on AI-Workforce Engagement to Transform CX

Strikingly, only 30% of enterprises believe that CCaaS-WEM solutions are best suited to meet their needs. This is explained, in part, by the fact that 70% of organizations have multiple types of contact center platforms deployed across their customer service operations, and a unified WEM approach is imperative.

These and other findings will be unveiled in the coming weeks via announcements and a webinar November 20 featuring Alpa Shah, Global Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, and David Rennyson, CEO and Founder of SuccessKPI. The webinar will explore the buying drivers and purchase intent for AI in contact centers and its impact on essential WEM use cases.

Frost & Sullivan is partnering with SuccessKPI, a Leader in the Frost Radar: Workforce Optimization (WFO) Solutions 2023, to deliver this information to the market.

"SuccessKPI is a leading WEM vendor that is addressing a major need in the contact center market for AI technology, including GenAI, natural language understanding, natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech (TTS) and text processing, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL), to deliver significant outcomes in the coming shift to AI-powered WEM," said Ankita Singh, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

