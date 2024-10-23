Two-Thirds of Enterprises Plan to Integrate AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management Apps Into Customer Service Operations

News provided by

SuccessKPI

Oct 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

Sneak Preview of Frost & Sullivan Global CX Survey Results

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of every three enterprises plan to inject AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) applications into their customer service operations, according to the upcoming release of a global survey conducted by IT research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Continue Reading
Global Survey: Enterprises Bet on AI-Workforce Engagement to Transform CX
Global Survey: Enterprises Bet on AI-Workforce Engagement to Transform CX

Strikingly, only 30% of enterprises believe that CCaaS-WEM solutions are best suited to meet their needs. This is explained, in part, by the fact that 70% of organizations have multiple types of contact center platforms deployed across their customer service operations, and a unified WEM approach is imperative.

These and other findings will be unveiled in the coming weeks via announcements and a webinar November 20 featuring Alpa Shah, Global Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, and David Rennyson, CEO and Founder of SuccessKPI. The webinar will explore the buying drivers and purchase intent for AI in contact centers and its impact on essential WEM use cases.

Frost & Sullivan is partnering with SuccessKPI, a Leader in the Frost Radar: Workforce Optimization (WFO) Solutions 2023, to deliver this information to the market.

"SuccessKPI is a leading WEM vendor that is addressing a major need in the contact center market for AI technology, including GenAI, natural language understanding, natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech (TTS) and text processing, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL), to deliver significant outcomes in the coming shift to AI-powered WEM," said Ankita Singh, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Save Your Spot on the Live Webinar to Access the Global Findings

https://successkpi.com/events/WEM-Frost-Global-Research-Unveiled

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI, Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, business process outsourcing (BPO), financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

Digital Networks

SOURCE SuccessKPI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SuccessKPI First to Deliver All Workforce Engagement Management Motions in Single GenAI Platform with New Workforce Management (WFM) Solution

SuccessKPI First to Deliver All Workforce Engagement Management Motions in Single GenAI Platform with New Workforce Management (WFM) Solution

SuccessKPI announced its new AI-powered Workforce Management (WFM) solution to enable more precise traffic forecasting and staffing for contact...
SuccessKPI Crowned 2024 CRM Industry Leader for Workforce Engagement Management by CRM Magazine

SuccessKPI Crowned 2024 CRM Industry Leader for Workforce Engagement Management by CRM Magazine

SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform provider, has been named a top five leader in the 2024 CRM Industry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics